OUR POSITION: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced this week that he will ask the Legislature to cut out much of the testing students are subjected to each spring in an experiment to enhance learning in our schools.
Gov. Ron DeSantis called it “one of our top priorities in the legislative session” in 2022. It’s a somewhat bold initiative to eliminate many of the standardized tests that teachers, parents and students have complained for years take too much time away from opportunities to give students individual attention and allow teachers more autonomy in the classroom.
Our first thought is: Good for him.
The devil is in the details and even educators seem to be conservative with their enthusiasm for the decision. But we believe it is more than worth a try and it gives us an opportunity to shed some positive light on the governor’s actions. The announcement certainly shifts some attention away from mask mandates, anti-riot laws and battles with the cruise ship industry.
We’ve heard the complaints from educators for a decade about how they are forced to teach to the test to make sure their schools received a grade that qualifies them for state funding. Fear of getting an “F” grade hung over teachers and principals seemingly endlessly.
Schools were already preparing to switch to new standards next year and now the governor is making it a little less stressful by doing away with many of the end-of-the-year tests that students, for the most part we assume, dread.
Charlotte County School Superintendent Steve Dionisio said, while the decision is not a shock, it could make life better for teachers.
“This won’t impact us this year, it’s more for next year,” he said. “Hopefully we will still be able to get the information we need (as far as progress).”
The governor claims the idea would cut out 75% of testing in schools and allow for more individualized testing that allows students and teachers to adjust instruction throughout the school year. It should give, if it works, a clearer picture of a student’s progress all year instead of testing them after months of education only to find they weren’t catching on.
Schools currently have mid-year tests to get a picture if students are succeeding or falling behind. Those tests have proven to be successful indicators of the overall performance. Educators have been able to use those tests to predict test scores in the spring with great accuracy. That made for a good argument that the spring tests DeSantis wants to eliminate are not needed.
The state could never do away with testing entirely because of requirements under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.
The next step, which comes in early spring, is for the Legislature to get it right. Whatever guidelines are drawn up to reassess students’ progress should be made with input from teachers and administrators who will have to put the new rules into practice.
The governor was optimistic Tuesday, saying he has had great input from his two Republican leaders in the Legislature — Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, and House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor — along with educators.
It will be a while before we have any data as to the success of the proposal — assuming, of course, the Legislature passes the plan. But, we believe it will be a welcome change for students and teachers.
