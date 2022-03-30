OUR POSITION: Sometimes Gov. Ron DeSantis is too focused on 2024.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has a penchant for taking proverbial hot takes aimed at bolstering his national conservative credentials and a potential future run for U.S. president.
DeSantis certainly has a talent for red-meat rhetoric and he is not alone in GOP presidential hopefuls looking to replicate the trash talk and brashness of former President Donald Trump.
But the Florida governor should also keep in mind how his aggressive rhetoric impacts his office and the state’s image and potential impacts on economic development, tourism and his oath to represent all Floridians.
DeSantis’ latest target has been Lia Thomas, the transgender women’s swimmer at the University of Pennsylvania.
Thomas won the NCAA Freestyle 500-meter championship earlier this month. Emma Weyant, freshman at the University of Virginia (who is from Sarasota), finished second.
Thomas previously competed as William Thomas on Penn’s men’s swimming team. She now swims for the women’s team after undergoing hormone treatments as part of a gender transition.
“By allowing men to compete in women’s sports, the NCAA is destroying opportunities for women, making a mockery of its championships, and perpetuating a fraud,” DeSantis said in disputing Thomas’ NCAA win.
“In Florida, we reject these lies and recognize Sarasota’s Emma Weyant as the best women’s swimmer in the 500(-meter) freestyle,” the governor said.
That is certainly playing to the congregation. Thomas and the impact of transgender athletes are cultural war fodder on Fox News and other conservative media outlets.
Conservative voters have long sought tougher talk and more social populism than what they have received from a GOP establishment focused on business interests, tax cuts benefiting wealthy and neoconservative foreign policies.
But there are already some indications of fatigue with Trump’s shtick and continued complaints about the 2020 election results. The 2024 elections are a millennia of news cycles away. The GOP (including DeSantis) need to find a balance between the rhetorical junkyard brawls that appeal to the Trump base and Tucker Carlson viewers without turning off moderate voters in key battlegrounds.
The political margins are already razor thin in Florida and other battlegrounds, Trump’s recipe has resonated and dominated much of American politics since 2016 but social media bans have reduced the size of his bullhorn.
DeSantis certainly has the right to take on hot-button issues.
But the governor and the state do need to look at how socially conservative policies — such as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill aimed at schools and now entering the transgender athletes in women’s sports — impact the state beyond politics.
Like it or not, most major brands and businesses support diversity, inclusion and other progressive social policies. That dynamic has shown itself Disney’s opposition to the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill.
Companies, meeting planners and site selectors could bypass Florida over how the state approaches’ diversity and inclusion issues.
There are plenty of conservatives who welcome battling corporate and institutional wokeness but other impacts are something the governor and voters should not ignore.
DeSantis and other conservatives can also stake their claims on LGBTQ issues — included the impact of transgender athletes on women’s sports. We are glad to see the political right taking an interest in women’s sports.
But there also needs to be some thoughtful calculations on how DeSantis’ hot takes on third-rail issues impacts the office of governor, his constituents.
That includes all of his constituents — whether they be athletes in women’s sports or members of the LGBTQ community.
The office of governor is a different animal with different responsibilities than a Fox News or CNN talking head or some sports or podcast commentator pontificating on LeBron James or Aaron Rodgers.
We hope the governor remembers that.
