OUR POSITION: The still chilling impact of the pandemic, inflation and a weak labor force are putting pressure on restaurants — especially the locally owned establishments — and we need to do all we can to help them stay open.
Cafe Longet (which was a top 100 restaurant nationally, according to OpenTable) closed its doors in Venice in late March. Jim O’Hara’s Grill in South Venice is also closing last month after more than 15 years in business.
There is a natural turnover with restaurants. Landlords, leases, locations and concepts all impact the viability of local restaurants. It’s already a tough industry with small margins and high turnover.
But the coronavirus pandemic hit bars and restaurants especially hard. While grocery and big-box stores, fast-food and coffee chain drive-thrus remained open during the shutdowns and restrictions of the pandemic, many restaurants and bars were closed.
That resulted in millions of lost jobs and reduced hours for hospitality workers and lost revenue for their establishments.
Now, bars and restaurants are facing fresh problems that threaten their existence, the jobs they create and the energy and economic activity they bring to Florida’s communities and the always important tourism sector.
Inflation is at 40-year highs. Prices of beer, wine and spirits at restaurants, cafes and bars are up 5.9% compared to a year ago, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Food prices are up 10.1% and consumers, restaurants and grocers continue to see supply chain shortages and delays.
The overall 8.6% inflation rate is impacting consumer spending. That is impacting customer volume and check sizes at eateries and drinking establishments.
More hospitality businesses could close because of the current inflation wave and persistent labor shortages across the economy.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s remedy for high inflation, which has been spurred in part by $7 trillion in COVID relief spending and central bank infusions during the pandemic, is not easy with interest rate hikes slowing housing markets with the stated aim of curbing workers wage gains.
Hospitality and other front line and entry level workers already feeling the brunt of inflation will also feel the most hurt of slower economic growth and a potential recession.
During the depths of the pandemic and its economic and social shutdowns, local governments rightly lifted and eased permit fees and zoning rules to allow restaurants and bars open up on sidewalks and parking areas to help abide by social distancing rules.
We need a fresh set of fresh ideas to help local businesses — especially the tourism and hospitality sectors — navigate high fuel and food prices and a looming potential recession.
The effort should look at how to permanently ease bureaucratic strains on small businesses.
Restaurants, bars and coffee shops — especially hometown local businesses and ventures created by local chefs and entrepreneurs — are essential to Florida’s $96.5 billion tourism sector.
Hospitality businesses are also essential ingredients to vibrant downtowns and beach communities. They create jobs, generate tax revenue and are important parts of Florida’s fabric.
We worry more of that fabric along with livelihoods and culinary and entrepreneurial dreams will be lost with the impacts of inflation as well as labor and supply chain shortages.
Our local communities — including consumers and local governments — need to be doing everything they can to support our hometown restaurants and bars and their workers.
Otherwise, more local businesses will be lost forever.
