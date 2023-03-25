OUR POSITION: No one should be against a program to make fentanyl test strips more readily available to the public.
We should all be able to agree drugs are one of, if not the, greatest problems in America today.
And, we should all be able to agree that finding an easier way to test someone for a deadly drug is an idea we could get behind.
That is exactly what is happening in Tallahassee.
Fentanyl has burst onto the scene as the number one killer drug in America.
Fentanyl is, according to Caron drug treatment centers, a synthetic opioid used after surgeries to treat pain. It is similar to morphine but 50 to 100 times more powerful — making it highly addictive and dangerous when misused.
Illicit fentanyl is made in labs, usually outside the U.S., and smuggled into our country through Mexico. Its danger arises from the fact it is so easily mixed with other drugs — like heroin, cocaine methamphetamines and marijuana — without detection.
It costs little to make and is highly addictive. There has been a remarkable jump in overdose deaths from illicit drugs since fentanyl became so popular.
According to Caron website and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), one kilogram of fentanyl has the ability to kill 500,000 people. In addition, the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) reports that in 2017, 59% of opioid-related overdose deaths involved fentanyl as compared to 14.3% in 2010.
The dangers of the drug are not lost on Florida lawmakers. The danger transcends politics with members of both parties signaling they are willing to take action.
In meeting earlier this year in Destin, Florida, Dr. Kenneth Scheppke, a deputy secretary of the Florida Department of Health, said, according to a News Service of Florida story, the death rate from fentanyl has increased almost 800% since 2015.
That same story said the Florida Medical Examiners Commission shows fentanyl was the second-highest cause of drug-related deaths in 2020 and 2021.
It is dangerous because it is mixed so often with recreational drugs that people not prone to regular drug use may experiment with. A marijuana joint laced with fentanyl can kill.
There are two ways to attack this scourge.
One is the use of prescription drug NARCAN to revive someone who has overdosed. The Legislature has already approved money to make NARCAN more available to first responders in the state and even to individuals.
Now, lawmakers in Tallahassee are taking another step to help prevent deaths from fentanyl.
Two Democrats, Sen. Tina Polsky and Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, have introduced a bill that would decriminalize the use of test strips that can identify fentanyl in a person’s system. Right now, the test strips are considered illegal drug paraphernalia in Florida, even though they can be purchased for a $1 on Amazon.
The bill has been enthusiastically embraced by Republicans and Democrats in the state Senate and House.
It was unanimously approved in the Senate Criminal Justice Committee.
There are several anti-drug organizations that favor this law.
If test strips are made more readily available, there is no reason that action should not reduce the number of deaths in the state from fentanyl. That and a bill that would make it easier to prosecute a dealer who sells a lethal dose of fentanyl or other illegal substance found to be cause in a death, could cut at the heart of the state’s drug deaths.
We’re glad to see that when it comes to common sense legislation to save lives, party politics in Florida takes a back seat.
