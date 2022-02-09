OUR POSITION: We applaud a Florida Senate committee for a proposal to extend the life of the Florida Forever Trust Fund.
In 2001, a program called Preservation 2000 was gutted and replaced with Florida Forever.
At the time, Preservation 2000 was the largest public land acquisition program of its kind in the United States, accounting for about 10 million acres managed for conservation in Florida.
Since the inception of the Florida Forever program in July 2001, the state has purchased over 770,279 acres of land with a little over $3 billion.
It has been a huge success despite the Legislature dipping its hand in the cookie jar and raiding the funds to balance the general fund in lean years.
A Senate committee recently proposed the Legislature pass a bill to continue to guarantee $100 million a year go into the fund and to extend the retirement date of bonds which fund it for decades.
Florida Forever has been kind to our area. Among the lands protected from development are:
• The 55.7-acre Coral Creek Peninsula as an addition to the Charlotte Harbor Preserve State Park (CHPSP).
The Peninsula is strategically located at the convergence of East and West Coral Creeks near Placida. These fresh water creeks flow into Gasparilla Sound and Aquatic Preserve and thereby the Charlotte Harbor, all state-designated as Florida Outstanding Waters.
The 46,000-acre CHPSP buffers more than 100 miles of the shoreline of Charlotte Harbor National Estuary and over 80,000 acres of aquatic preserves. Shallow, near-shore shoals sustain an abundance of seagrasses, oysters and mudflats. This variety of habitat supports over 100 invertebrate species, 200 fish species and 150 species of shore and wading birds.
• The state helped purchase the 5,777-acre Orange Hammock Ranch in Sarasota County with help from the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast, which pledged to pitch in $1.5 million. Florida Forever funds contributed $19.5 million toward the purchase.
• The perpetual conservation easements on 384 acres of Fussell Farms in Hardee County, 834 acres of the Candy Bar Ranch in DeSoto County, 1,966 acres of the Land Family Ranch in Dixie County, and 752 acres of the Ox Creek Ranch in Indian River County were partially paid for with Florida Forever funds.
Candy Bar Ranch is a cattle operation in western DeSoto County and the easement is within the Myakka Ranchlands Florida Forever Project, which encompasses and is adjacent to multiple city, county, state and privately managed conservation lands. It is also located in close proximity to the Peace River State Forest.
• Sarasota County and the Southwest Florida Water Management District (known to all as Swiftmud) bought the 3,900-acre Longino Ranch, which stretches along North Port’s eastern border. Of the total purchase prices of $14.5 million, Swiftmud kicked in the lion’s share, $13.1 million, while Sarasota spent $1.4 million, which came from out of the quarter-mill environmentally sensitive lands tax approved by voters in 2005.
But just two weeks before, Sarasota and Swiftmud bought an adjoining property, the 3,800-acre Walton Ranch. In that purchase, the county split the roughly $23 million with Swiftmud, which used state Florida Forever funds that it had accumulated in recent years. In all, the land acquisition comes to more than $37 million.
• The huge Babcock Ranch deal got a big boost from Florida Forever funds.
The state and Lee County purchased 74,000 acres of the 92,000-acre tract for $351 million from developer Syd Kitson.
Under the enabling legislation, the state’s $310 million portion of the purchase price was withdrawn from general revenue coffers and added to the Florida Forever Trust Fund, ensuring that the purchase did not deplete funds for other state conservation purchases of private lands.
Keeping Florida Forever well funded is essential to keeping some semblance of the Florida we know.
