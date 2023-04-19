OUR POSITION: Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and Sen. Ben Albritton followed through on promises to help Floridians rebuild from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.
The final budget is yet to be signed, sealed and delivered by the state Legislature, but a $3 billion investment in hurricane recovery has passed the Senate and we can be hopeful it will survive final negotiations between the House and Senate.
Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, has been a leader this session on passing legislation that will give Floridians who were victims of Ian and Nicole a hand up. Sen. Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, promised his constituents he would not forget them when the Legislature convened, and he didn’t.
They had plenty of help in passing Senate Bill 250 — from legislators such as Sen.Johnathan Martin, R-Fort Myers — that should bring relief to counties, cities and people impacted by the 160-mile-per-hour winds and flooding that resulted from Ian’s destructive path through Florida.
The package of relief includes several programs that start with the $350 million Hurricane Ian and Nicole Grant Recovery Program. It would be administered by the Division of Emergency Management (DEM).
The goal is to help cities and counties mitigate revenue losses and operating deficits that might arise from the damage done.
Infrastructure repairs and replacements, repairing water and sewer utilities, beach renourishment and debris removal would be expenses covered by this program.
Another $75 million is ticketed for Lee County to repair bridges that took the full brunt of Ian.
According to a news release, $707 million of hurricane recovery funds go to:
• Department of Environmental Protection — beach recovery and renourishment — $106 million
• Department of Financial Services — My Safe Florida Homes Program — $50 million
• Lee County School District school repair/rebuild — $17.6 million
• Various additional local funding initiatives — $33.6 million
• Emergency preparedness and response fund — $500 million
Albritton chaired the Senate Select Committee on Resiliency to review recovery efforts and overall resiliency planning. The bill includes approximately $62 million in funding and spending authority.
Some of the requirements of the bill, according to a press release, include:
• Requiring DEM to post a model debris removal contract for the benefit of local governments.
• Encourage local governments to create emergency financial plans in preparation for major natural disasters.
• Provides that counties and municipalities cannot prohibit a resident from placing a temporary residential structure on their property for up to 36 months following a natural emergency.
• Authorizes local governments to create specialized building inspection teams following a natural disaster and encourages interlocal agreements for additional building inspection services during a state of emergency.
• Requires local governments to expedite the issuance of permits following a natural disaster.
• Increases the extension of certain building permits following a declaration of a state of emergency from six to 24 months and caps such extension at 48 months in the event of multiple natural emergencies.
• Prohibits counties and municipalities within 100 miles of the landfall of Hurricane Ian or Hurricane Nicole from increasing building fees until October 1, 2024.
• Allows registered contractors to engage in contracting for the types of work covered by their registration within areas for which a state of emergency has been declared.
• Provides clarification regarding the 45-day grace period following a hurricane in which owners must bring a derelict vessel into compliance before being charged with a violation.
The Legislature also passed Senate Bill 2B by Albritton, which included an additional $700 million in funding.
We never want to see another hurricane like Ian. But it’s good to know we have lawmakers who are trying to salve the destruction through legislation.
