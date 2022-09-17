OUR POSITION: The Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation is bringing a new source of news to people in Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties and our readers will be among those who benefit.
Sometimes, there just aren’t enough of us to report on every newsworthy event along the Gulf Coast and inland into DeSoto County. It’s a challenge that we at The Daily Sun have accepted and worked hard to overcome.
And, while we’re proud of the product we offer our readers, thanks to a generous gesture from the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation, we will soon have some reinforcements to bolster the news we can bring to you.
The Foundation has announced a partnership with area media companies to form the Community News Collaborative — created through a $600,000 donation. The announcement Monday by the Foundation and WUSF Public Media is an exciting trial balloon of how a news team, independent of syndicate or family ownership, can bring nonpartisan, in-depth reporting to the public while financed through an endowment.
The plan is to hire an editor and four multimedia reporters who will cover news in the three-county area and present it in print, video and audio for syndication to a number of news outlets along the Gulf Coast — including The Venice Gondolier and The Daily Sun.
The Foundation staff will offer stories to all participating news organizations to use — with the understanding the content cannot be edited. The editor of the collaborative will answer to an advisory committee selected by the Foundation.
The Sarasota-based news team will be part of the WUSF newsroom. WUSF is the National Public Radio affiliate licensed to the University of South Florida and is an award-winning radio station that won a record 16 awards this year from the Society of Professional Journalists in Florida, according to a news release.
New organizations that will have the option of using reports from the collaborative include: The Observer Media Group, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, the Bradenton Herald, Tempo News, ABC 7, WWSB, WSLR, Solmart Media, Sarasota Magazine, Sarasota Scene Magazine, West Coast Woman and our own Venice Gondolier and Daily Sun newspapers.
A date when the news reports will start coming our way is undetermined as the entire staff is not yet in place. A target date for the operation to be up and running is sometime before the end of the year.
It’s difficult to guess how much of the new content we will be able to use or how much our readers will embrace it, but we see this as an opportunity to cover events and topics that sometimes our staff is just unable to get to.
Since 2004, about 2,000 newspapers in the U.S. have closed their doors and since the start of COVID-19 in 2020 more than 6,000 newspaper employees have lost their jobs, according to a news release from the Barancik Foundation.
“Journalism is the lifeblood of a functioning democracy and a civic-minded population,” said Barancik Foundation President and CEO Teri A. Hansen in the news release. “Yet the economic environment faced by today’s local media is challenging their ability every day to report on community stories. We aim to address that problem head on by adding new resources to cover important topics that affect our communities.”
We applaud the Barancik Foundation for its commitment to journalism and the free press and look forward to our partnership with a new source of news for our readers.
