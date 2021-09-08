OUR POSITION: Americans should welcome with open arms the refugees from Afghanistan who will be making their home in the USA
We may never forget the image of Afghans clinging to a jumbo transport plane as it takes off from Kabul, only to eventually lose their grip and fall to their death.
That was all we needed to know about how bad they wanted to get out, to leave the decades of war, to escape the brutality of the Taliban and to start over in the U.S.
Today there have been tens of thousands of Afghans relocated to America. Whether any, or many, of them will ever come to Southwest Florida to live is unknown.
But if they do, we should welcome them with sincere appreciation for their loyalty to America.
Those who are being brought to the U.S. are translators, government officials and fighters who worked shoulder to shoulder with our troops in the 20-year war that ended in chaos last week. They were targets if they stayed in Afghanistan. Many of them saw relatives killed by the Taliban. Many of them were likely responsible for saving American lives.
It would be difficult for any of us to realize the hardships they have faced. Their country has been at war their entire life and they have seen friends and loved ones murdered by some of the most oppressive and brutal regimes to ever exist.
While their numbers are much smaller than the hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese that escaped to American after and during the Vietnam War, their experiences and challenges are much the same.
But in many ways they are much better prepared for a life in the USA than the Vietnamese.
“These people have worked 20 years with the Americans over in Afghanistan,” said Hasan Hammami, a Punta Gorda resident and authority on Middle Eastern and Asian affairs. “They are people who put their life on the line for us. And they will speak good English.”
Hammami said he does not expect the transition to American life to be too difficult.
“They have been (working) with us so long, I don’t think they will have a problem adjusting,” he said.
And those jobs that are difficult for American businesses to fill right now will soon have qualified applicants.
“These people work hard,” Hammami said. “They want good jobs.”
Samar Jarrah, a Port Charlotte resident who was a former television reporter for CNN World Report and editor of Jordan Weekly, said she believes the Afghans will be accepted easily.
“I can see with all the divisiveness right now why there is concern how they would be accepted, but I never give up on the kindness of people,” she said. “I have lived here 31 years and seen more goodness than negativity. There are always those who are ignorant and scared ... but we always have people who are kind.
“After all, we are a country of immigrants. The man who invented the phone we are speaking on had parents who came here from Syria.”
All the Afghans coming here are being thoroughly vetted with background checks and given health screenings for COVID and other diseases. Soon they will be able to begin their new life in a free country with loads of opportunity.
“I expect in 15 to 20 years you will hear all kinds of success stories about these people coming here,” Hammami said.
We agree.
