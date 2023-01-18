OUR POSITION: Florida State Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, has once again put the herb kratom in his crosshairs and we support his effort.
Many of you may not be familiar with kratom.
But too many people — especially kids — are.
Kratom is a tropical tree native to Southeast Asia and consuming its leaves produces two effects — one good, one not so good. It can be a stimulant in low doses and sedative in high doses. The danger with it is it can lead to psychotic symptoms and psychological and physiological dependence.
That’s all Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, needs to know. For the second year in a row, Gruters is sponsoring a bill in the upcoming legislative session to outlaw the sale of kratom products to anyone under 21 years of age.
Everyone we talked to — especially those who deal with keeping kids drug free — agrees with the idea.
Asya Shine, coordinator with the Drug Free DeSoto Coalition, said it’s difficult to know which kids are using kratom unless you can catch them with it. But, she said it is something not suited for young brains.
“It has its good and bad effects,” Shine said. “But not allowing it until kids are 21 is a good idea because their brains would be developed better.”
Diane Ramseyer, executive director of Drug Free Charlotte County, said “anything that interferes with brain development is not good. The brain does not mature until you are about 28. So it’s a good strategy to prohibit any of those substances.
“As far as Sen. Gruters bill, we are a nonprofit and cannot comment on legislation, however.”
Ramseyer, Shine and their colleagues at Drug Free Sarasota have a tough challenge to turn kids away from drugs and alcohol — especially after the stressful pandemic and now with Hurricane Ian making life miserable for so many.
“We are making progress,” Shine said. “It’s slow though. Underage drinking is still our biggest problem. Vaping is another big thing. You don’t know what kids are vaping unless you can take it and have it tested.”
Ramseyer said she has heard more about kratom over the past couple of years.
“I think part of the reason is it’s marketed more now,” she said. “It can produce a stimulant, opioid type of impact. You can do anything with it that you can with any leafy product and can be made into an oil. Mostly, I think, it’s used in a tea, but it also can come in a capsule.”
Ramseyer, like Shine, said her team is making progress but alcohol use continues to be their main problem.
“The reasons are that it is so accessible,” she said. “It’s already in most homes.”
She said marijuana use is blamed mostly on relieving stress — likely brought on by the pandemic and Ian.
One troubling statistic is that teenage girls are abusing substances at a much higher rate than males. They are reporting more stress to the point of binge drinking.
“When I see that I wonder what’s going on,” Ramseyer said. “Then I look at risk factors and females have a much higher rate than males. When you don’t cope well, you take whatever is easiest at hand (to deal with it).”
Gruters’ bill is a small step toward alleviating a big problem. But it’s a good step. We hope he succeeds in getting it passed.
