Twice a year, the independent, nonprofit Leapfrog Group posts safety scores for most hospitals in the U.S. The scores are calculated after surveys of their patients and data obtained from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The goal is to give us all some indication just how safe these hospitals are.
While we’re sure the process isn’t foolproof, and some hospitals that falter with their grades — which range from F to A — are actually very safe, the care taken to work up a hospital’s profile gives credence to the report.
We’re fortunate to have three A-rated hospitals in the area in Englewood Community Hospital, Doctor’s Hospital in Sarasota and Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte earned a B score. All other hospitals in the Charlotte/Sarasota counties area had a C grade. Punta Gorda Bayfront made the jump to a C from last year’s disappointing D grade.
Englewood Community Hospital has been a real success story, earning all A’s since CEO Valerie Powell-Stafford took over three years ago. Stafford left recently but we’re confident the new CEO, Michael Ehrat, will continue the excellence.
Venice Regional Bayfront Hospital maintained its C, and that is disappointing. The staff and administration there pulled its grade up to a B a year ago but saw its performance in three of the 27 standards fall below previous grades. Two areas of great concern — areas where the hospital scored near perfect grades before — were doctors ordering medications through computers and staff working together to prevent errors.
Venice staff knows it can do better — it’s proven that. We challenge them to do so and return to the B — or even A score — it is capable of.
Meanwhile, the improvement at Punta Gorda Bayfront is significant because of the work put in by its leadership. Despite grumblings by some hospital administrators that the Leapfrog criteria can paint an unfair picture of a facility’s credibility, a high grade is coveted.
Tim Cerullo, marketing CEO for both Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte Bayfront, and Drew Emery, Punta Gorda CEO, took care this past few months to address areas where their hospitals may have lost points in the past.
“Let’s say we were focused on meeting the intent of Leapfrog,” Cerullo said. “There are things we can do to get better. We like to be overachievers.”
Cerullo, Emery and their staffs took aim at a couple of specific areas that made a big difference in survey scores.
According to information sent by Bayfront, the hospitals’ infection rate is down to .231 in Punta Gorda and .448 in Port Charlotte — below the average hospital score of .751. That was achieved by simply emphasizing proper handwashing and room and equipment sterilization.
Also, according to the information provided, the hospitals took an aggressive stance to reduce urinary infections through the proper placement and prompt and safe removal of catheters. Port Charlotte had a score in that category of .202 while Punta Gorda had a clean .000 score. The average hospital scored .831.
Cerullo said a planned improvement in the computer systems and efforts to land specially trained ICU doctors who can be on duty 24/7 would mean a huge jump in Leapfrog scores in the future.
We’re proud of hospitals like Sarasota Memorial, Doctor’s and Englewood Community which have shown a pattern of excellence over the years. And Fawcett’s B while its staff continues to add services such as its stroke treatment program, is reason to brag.
But we’re also pleased that hospitals with average grades take on the challenge to improve and offer the best care possible for their patients.
