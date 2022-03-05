Last year, the Florida Legislature passed a bill that, in its original form, would likely have put several small town newspapers out of business. It was all about the publishing of public records.
You may remember we vigorously opposed the bill and not just because the loss of revenue would hurt all newspapers, including The Daily Sun, but because we believed it was a bad bill for the public and would hurt small newspapers much more than larger ones. Florida law calls for the publishing of items like zoning changes, government meetings and other legal notices like the selling of land that the public should be aware of.
The original bill last year would have allowed governments to run those notices online and not be published in print anywhere.
The Florida Press Association, TaxWatch and others fought for a compromise that was eventually agreed to by all sides.
We thought it was fair and the problem was solved.
But this year, the House came back with a similar bill that would be detrimental to the public and smaller newspapers and the fight began all over again. HB 7049 passed and it is up to the Senate now to make up a similar bill or allow the House bill to die.
We strongly urge the Senate to move on to more serious issues and let this bill die.
Why?
Placing the notices on government websites will be costly for governments to implement, reduce transparency, and result in a conflict of interest. The bill would allow the government to replace valuable services currently being provided by private party newspapers for intake, review, publication, and verification.
The Legislature, when considering the bill last year, made it clear it wanted more competition, more online access, and a better system for public notices. FPA and those in the newspaper business worked hard to implement the new law to address those policy goals.
Now all that work is endangered.
The new bill also requires, by the way, local governments in smaller counties (less than 160,000 pop.) to have a public hearing finding that the internet is sufficient by broadband or “other means.” In other words, it allows counties to disregard print notices and just post online.
