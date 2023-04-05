OUR POSITION: There is no logical reason to pass a House bill that would rob and threaten the future of local tourism bureaus.
A House bill that would force local tourism bureaus to chip in a portion of their tax revenues each year to the state’s Visit Florida and require a vote every six years to approve keeping those bureaus in business is nonsensical.
Beside the lack of a good reason for the bill, it was insulting that tourism leaders who visited Tallahassee last week were not told about the bill by their representatives.
“I was in Tallahassee last week and talked with several legislators and no one mentioned this bill,” said Sean Doherty, director of the Punta Gorda/Englewood Visitor & Convention Bureau.
“There is just no logic behind the bill,” he said of the legislation that was put out late Friday afternoon.
The essence of the bill would require each county that has a tourism department or bureau to send a certain percentage of their tax collections for that purpose to Tallahassee each year to help fund Visit Florida, the state’s tourism bureau.
Legislators want to cut back on the funds they spend on Visit Florida — some of them even complaining in so many words that Visit Florida is a waste of money.
The bill asks for 2% of the collections in rural counties and 5% in larger counties like Charlotte and Sarasota. In Charlotte County, that would amount to about $385,000 last year, according to Doherty.
There appears to be a handful of House members who aren’t sold on Visit Florida — believing people will come to Florida without any advertising. That would be akin to Coca-Cola stopping all advertising and counting on people buying its products while Pepsi continues to puts its brand in front of the public.
It’s just not a good idea.
“Some (legislators) don’t believe Visit Florida pays for itself but it has been proven over and over again in studies by the state itself that for every $1 we spend on Visit Florida, we gain more than $3 in tourism revenue,” Doherty said.
“To ask local bureaus to support Visit Florida with their tax money that we already use to bring people to Charlotte County is like robbing Peter to pay Paul.”
The second item in the bill is even more troubling to Doherty.
That would require each county to place a question on the ballot every six years asking voters if there is a need for a tourism tax.
Right now, there is a tax on short-term rentals and hotel rooms for people who visit Florida. That is called a Tourism Development Tax and it pays for a lot of growth and recreation costs in Charlotte and Sarasota counties.
“If that happens, you might see tourism offices go away,” Doherty said. “People who aren’t aware of what the tax does will automatically vote against it because they see the word ‘tax’ on the ballot.”
Doherty mentioned some people are not aware that the tourism tax dollars save each homeowner in Charlotte County $1,083 in taxes every year.
The good news is there seems to be little or no support for the bill in the Senate.
“The feedback we are getting we feel good about,” he said. “The Senate has already put $80 million in the budget for Visit Florida. That is a good sign.”
Tourism is the lifeblood of Florida and one reason we have no state income tax. Taking for granted people will come here is a huge risk.
We hope, and expect, this House bill will be cut out in budget negotiations if it does, indeed, pass the House.
