Hurricane Ian’s destruction spurred so many to give of themselves to others.
This past Thanksgiving holiday was unique for our communities — and so many of our neighbors — after the impacts of Hurricane Ian.
The loss of life and all the other adversities brought by Category 4 storm should be in our thoughts and prayers. More than 150 lives were lost in Florida and other areas hit by the late September storm. Ian has caused as much as $70 billion in damage, according to real estate firm CoreLogic.
Homes, local businesses, churches, nonprofits and schools are all encompassed in that total.
But the storm has also brought out the best in our community — and we had plenty to be thankful for on Thanksgiving.
The volunteerism, emergency rescues, disaster assistance and simple acts of kindness and compassion are all in the spirit of Thanksgiving.
Just think of all of our neighbors and others who helped our communities.
Emergency responders, from across our region and the country, helped save life and limb — including risking their own safety to help others.
There were 42,000 linemen and other utility workers deployed across Florida after Ian knocked out power to more than 2.6 million electricity customers across the state.
The quick pace of power restoration was crucial for essential services and helped bring back a sense of normalcy faster than past storms where outages too often stretched for weeks in Florida’s humidity.
Local, state and federal workers, including emergency managers and staff, worked around the clock during and after Ian’s destructive rampage.
There were construction workers and engineers who rebuilt bridges, causeways and roadways damaged or destroyed with breakneck speed.
To all those who were on the ground after the storm and for those who remain as rebuilding continues — thank you.
Scores of nonprofits — from Salvation Army, United Way and Team Rubicon to housing groups, dog and cat rescues and American Red Cross — all stepped forward fueled by volunteers and charitable donations.
Some of those groups are also partnering with restaurants and local and national food groups to provide Thanksgiving meals for those in need or displaced by the storm.
The volunteers who showed up on Thanksgiving day to display love and friendship for their neighbors are the very best our region has to offer.
There have also been businesses — large and small, national and local — donating to Hurricane Relief causes through the Red Cross, Florida Disaster Fund, Save the Children and other groups.
The private sector assistance came in the form of in-kind donations — of key items such as bottled water — and employees giving their time (and sometimes expertise) to the greater good.
We’ve seen local students and teachers also helping with hurricane relief and now helping families and households in need during the holidays with meals and gifts.
The hurricane — along with high rates of inflation (which have been magnified even more in Florida) — have thrown our communities plenty of curveballs after all public health traumas and economic and social tribulations of the coronavirus pandemic.
We still have plenty of rebuilding and plenty of challenges from Ian, including insurance claims and charting the most sustainable course going forward with changes with the climate prompting larger and more destructive storms.
But if we learned anything from this year is that despite all the challenges our communities face, we also have plenty of neighbors and friends ready to help others in need. And that is the true spirit of Thanksgiving, Christmas and the holiday season.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.