OUR POSITION: Last week’s special legislative session in Tallahassee to attempt to solve escalating property insurance costs and the struggle by insurers to remain solvent offered some solutions but left a lot to accomplish.
In describing lawmakers’ attempt to take the pressure off insurance companies hanging on by a thread and to help homeowners whose policy costs are skyrocketing, you might use some familiar phrases.
Phrases like: Something’s better than nothing. Or, they gave it the good ol’ college try.
There is more good news than bad. First, they did try to address the problem with shaky deals for roof replacements. They did help insurance companies with re-insurance. And, they passed all of their bills with a bipartisan approach.
The bad news is the prices homeowners are paying for insurance will not go down anytime soon. And, lawmakers failed to give any relief to Citizens Insurance, the state’s insurer of last resort, as it continues to burst at the seams with new policies.
House members voted 95-14 and the Senate 30-9 to approve SB 2-D.
Key elements of the bill include making $2 billion in state money available for insurance companies to buy re-insurance. That is the insurance companies buy to help cover their liabilities in case of a major catastrophe — like a hurricane. The re-insurance market was all but dried up for Florida companies and that was creating heartburn with hurricane season starting.
Another key to that re-insurance money is that companies must pass on any savings from purchasing it from the state to their policy holders. We don’t recommend holding your breath for any major deductions, however.
The problem with questionable — some would argue fraudulent — roof repairs was also addressed.
The bill allows insurers to alter their deductibles for roof damage. That could mean calling for homeowners to cover 2% of the overall insured value of homes or 50% of the cost to replace a roof. For example, a 2% deductible on a $400,000 home would be $8,000. However, homeowners would not have to pick up the deductible in the case of hurricane damage or if a tree fell on their roof.
Lawmakers also took on insurance companies that were making it tougher to get a new policy. The bill says companies cannot turn down a home with roofs less than 15 years old. And, if your roof is older than 15 years you can have an inspection done and if it shows the roof has five years or more of life left, a policy cannot be denied based on the roof.
The new law also limits various attorney fees in insurance-related cases which have been the target of insurance companies who were being sued to make repairs.
A major concern that was not addressed is the rapid growth of Citizens. Policies are up over 800,000 now and that is a scary scenario if a major hurricane hits this year. It leaves the state on the hook for repairs and that could end up costing taxpayers. Citizens is growing because it typically charges less and that is because the state limits any hikes in costs to homeowners to 11% a year.
There are other pluses and minuses in the fine print. But overall we have to agree lawmakers did the best they could under a tight deadline to give some relief to insurance companies and homeowners.
We strongly encourage them to make this a priority next year when they return to Tallahassee for the 2023 session.
