OUR POSITION: Florida Power & Light is allegedly using our money to attempt to influence the outcome of state elections.
We don’t believe the state, and maybe the nation’s, largest utility should be secretly giving customers’ money to political campaigns or using it to prop up a newspaper dedicated to one party’s philosophy.
But, if the stories are true, that is what is happening. And, we have no reason to believe the investigative work done by the Miami Herald and the Times/Herald Tallahassee Bureau is not factual.
In the past month, reports have surfaced that FPL helped sponsor a website called the Capitolist that defended the utility for its rate hikes — more than a couple in just the past year. An article in the Capitolist went so far as to attack FPL’s critics, saying they were part of “dark money schemes,” according to the Miami Herald.
In reality, the Herald reported, FPL president and CEO Eric Silagy asked for the article to be written and was secretly in charge of the supposed independent publication. In fact, the Herald reported, the entire operation was funded by FPL executives through an Alabama consulting firm.
The Herald said it got its information through a leak of documents.
Then, in another embarrassing revelation, the Times/Herald Tallahassee Bureau broke a story about a nonprofit group called Broken Promises registered to a UPS box in D.C. that gave $25,000 to a political action committee called Consumers for Energy Fairness. Then, according to campaign finance records, that PAC gave $25,000 to the Ron DeSantis political committee.
There is nothing wrong with that. Under the Citizens United decision, PAC money — big doses of it — is commonly spread to candidates of every party and persuasion.
But, the story gets interesting when it was learned FPL money bankrolled Broken Promises.
A direct link between FPL and the DeSantis campaign is troubling when FPL relies on approval by the Public Service Commission to raise its rates. The governor, of course, appoints members of the Public Service Commission.
Also, according to the Times/Herald, FPL had used Broken Promises before to hide money used to back a candidate in a Gainesville-area state Senate race in order to split the vote between two Democrats and allow a Republican that favors the utility to win the seat.
Does this sound like how you want money you send to FPL every month to be used?
As the Times/Herald report said, FPL can donate money any time to any candidate. But, sending money through a third party to keep your name out of it is not following the rules.
The information obtained by the Times/Herald came from records from inside Matrix, the utility’s Alabama-based political consulting firm. In all, they showed FPL contributed as much as $200,000 to Broken Promises.
For the record, FPL spokesman David Reuter said the information was “fake.” He said FPL does not fund Broken Promises and the utility follows all campaign finance laws, according to the Times/Herald.
Neither DeSantis nor Consumers for Energy Fairness have responded.
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington has filed an IRS complaint against Broken Promises, alleging it broke federal tax and election laws.
It will be a while before all these allegations are proven or disproven or the lawsuit is settled. It could actually play out for months and even eventually disappear.
It’s unsettling at best and corrupt at worst if it’s true FPL is using customers’ money to engage in soliciting political favor while requesting hikes in utility bills for increases in its overhead.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.