OUR POSITION: Florida Power & Light’s pre-planned rate hikes are coming at a bad time for consumers slammed by Hurricane Ian and the Florida Supreme Court would be fair to ease some of the burden.
When some businesses and consumers open their latest FPL bill, there likely was some sticker shock.
While we were well prepared for the planned jump in rates, the increases were more than most expected — likely because they may use more than the base rate the price hike announcement was based on. Or, maybe not.
FPL’s prices have increased at an alarming rate. First it was the cost of new solar fields and conversion. Then it was the cost of natural gas. Then it was Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. And then it was natural gas again.
The price hike that took place in January is being scrutinized by the Florida Supreme Court after a lawsuit by consumers questioned the reasoning for the huge increase that will continue in increments through 2025.
There are actually two challenges that were consolidated into one for the Supreme Court. In those, opponents said a four-year settlement is not in the “public interest” and should never have been approved by the Public Service Commission.
One of the challengers, Floridians Against Increased Rates, argues state law didn’t give the PSC the right to approve everything covered in the settlement.
The settlement in question occurred in late 2021 when the PSC unanimously supported a four-year rate settlement with the utility that calls for a $692 million increase in base rates in January 2022 and another increase of $560 million in 2023.
Additional increases are planned in 2024 and 2025 to pay for solar projects.
Under that plan, would see an average monthly bill increase by 18% through 2025. FPL estimated that would increase the average cost of consumption from about $102 a month to about $114 a month, rounding off numbers.
But, FPL wasn’t done. The utility went back to the PSC just months later and requested another rate increase because it said the cost of natural gas was soaring.
The PSC, which never saw a rate increase it didn’t agree with, said “okay” and announced customers’ FPL bill will go up another $6.82 or so a month for average consumption. It is called a fuel-cost adjustment.
FPL staunchly defended the rate increases.
“The Florida Public Service Commission approved FPL’s request to adjust the fuel charge portion of customer bills, effective Jan. 1, 2022. This request is separate from our recently approved rate settlement agreement,” Jack Eble, company spokesman, said in an email last year to The Daily Sun.
The Supreme Court heard arguments last week and Chief Justice Carlos Muniz and other justices questioned whether the PSC should have done more to justify approval of the settlement. Muniz also questioned if all parties involved were included in the deal.
If the Supreme Court allows the rate increases to remain, FPL’s customers will pay hundreds of millions of dollars per year, totaling in the billions of dollars, in excessive costs over the next four years, according to a brief filed by Floridians Against Increased Rates.
FPL likes to point out that it still has some of the lowest rates in the nation. It also will gladly — and rightly so — soak up the praise for exemplary work getting the state back online after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole last year. We were among those heaping praise on the utility for a job well done.
But FPL is the only business we know of that is able to deflect any added cost in production and run to a state agency for a quick approval of a rate increase. Most private businesses might do the same thing — charge customers for added costs — but if they did so at the same frequency as FPL they would not be in business long.
