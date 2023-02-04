OUR POSITION: Term limits are being talked about by our own governor but we’re not sure if it would sooth the political animosity in Florida or increase people’s trust in government.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been burnishing his national image and political outreach as he eyes an increasingly likely 2024 presidential run.
That includes across the country in Idaho where DeSantis is featured in advertisements advocating for a constitutional amendment imposing term limits on members of Congress.
The amendment would limit senators to two six-year terms and members of the U.S. House of Representatives to three two-year terms.
The debate around term limits should spark some thought locally here in southwest Florida about the state of political discourse, trust in government and elected officials as well as how to cultivate more (and better) candidates.
There are populist merits to term limits whether at the local level or on Capitol Hill. History is dotted with stories of corruption by entrenched and vested interests. We see ample examples in today’s coarse contemporary politics.
Term limits are a search for fresh faces in elected officials. That search is not easy here in Florida where the decline of the Democratic Party in some parts of the state and divisive and contentious nature of contemporary politics and civil discourse discourages a run for public office.
The vitriol comes from both sides and can be as common at local school board and council meetings as it is on cable news and social media. We aren’t sure about to how to heal the bitter partisanship and social media hostilities that permeate American politics.
Like with anything, more competition is better than less. We have too many elected offices up and down the political ladder where incumbents run unopposed or there are few formidable candidates launching runs.
It’s also an equal opportunity and bipartisan affliction — and candidates on all sides need to be held accountable when their rhetoric and approaches cross lines of decorum. It also shows how far we need to go to cultivate a better political climate.
There are legitimate national, state and local arguments related to term limits and whether they will have the desired impacts.
Voters have the ultimate term limit power — regardless of a constitutional amendment or other laws. We can vote the “scoundrels” out each election cycle. That holds true for local races.
That takes scrutiny and the cultivation of candidates that can take the helm. Again, that is up to voters.
Locally, we need a concerted efforts from community leaders, elected officials and advocates on both sides to lift the discourse and talk openly and honestly about how to lift debates about schools, guns, abortion, LGBTQ rights and other issues.
But there are also some realities with term limits and accompanying reform efforts. Elected officials have found ways to shift between legislative chambers in response to term limits.
The influence of money and special interests in politics whether it is the real estate industry locally, insurance conglomerates in Tallahassee or defense and pharmaceutical firms nationally.
Regular, ‘everyday’ people have a lost of trust in the political, legal and economic systems. They also don’t trust their employers, media and other societal institutions.
A new national poll by the Gallup show American voters list poor leadership and the government as their top concern. Twenty one percent of those surveyed were most concerned about poor leadership. That’s ahead of inflation (15%), immigration (11%) and race relations (5%).
Those trust levels will need to improve if we are going to improve and expand local civic participation and institutional trust whether it’s in Florida, Idaho or Washington.
