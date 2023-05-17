OUR POSITION: One bill that thankfully did not get passed by the Florida Legislature this year would have made it easier to sue anyone for defamation.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’s quest for a new law that would make it easier to sue individuals and the media over perceived defamation of character became a bill that could have swamped court agendas, made millions for lawyers and threatened free speech.


   
