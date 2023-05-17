OUR POSITION: One bill that thankfully did not get passed by the Florida Legislature this year would have made it easier to sue anyone for defamation.
Gov. Ron DeSantis’s quest for a new law that would make it easier to sue individuals and the media over perceived defamation of character became a bill that could have swamped court agendas, made millions for lawyers and threatened free speech.
Fortunately, the Legislature put its foot on the brake. After a warm reception in committees, the bill never saw the light of day on the Senate or House floor. Sanity ruled.
Proving someone, or an organization, purposely set out to defame or ruin your reputation has been a tough nut to crack since the 1964 New York Times vs. Sullivan Supreme Court decision.
That ruling placed the burden of proof that any negative or derogatory speech or account in print was done so out of malice. And, a person who is a “public figure” would count as fair game.
The bill that was up for consideration would have made it easier to sue for defamation, would have made information from anonymous sources automatically considered false and would not allow people who sued for discrimination to claim constitutionally protected religious expression or scientific beliefs as the basis for a suit.
DeSantis urged lawmakers to pass the legislation to prevent what he called “legacy media defamation practices.” He said the media too often lashed out with untruthful information and allegations and the bill would make them pay the price for doing so.
There was a time early in the legislative session — when the governor’s requests were rubber-stamped with the speed of light — it appeared the defamation bill might pass. The repercussions — if it went on to survive an expected court challenge — would have been mind boggling.
We can imagine an atmosphere where any elected official who is criticized by an opponent, or the media, would have their day in court. Lawyers would likely jump at the opportunity to file defamation suits.
The impact would be chilling on political foes, organizations opposed to certain legislation and the media.
The lawsuits would have come fast and furious — to borrow a movie phrase.
But DeSantis, and the lawmakers who were in step with the governor on this bill, didn’t expect what was coming.
It seems that conservative media representatives feared the fallout from this bill as much, or maybe more, than the so-called liberal or main stream media.
One of the key events that forced conservatives who own media outlets to feel uncomfortable with the bill was the $787 million Fox News had to pay Dominion Votings Systems for the network’s accusations of voting machine irregularities in the 2020 elections.
The criticism of the bill was heard from a wide spectrum of voices. The outcry rose from those who would protect our First Amendment rights to law professionals who feared frivolous lawsuits and conservatives and libertarians who worried about the possibility of anyone — not just public figures — being sued for a thoughtless utterance or a written missive that could be construed the wrong way.
The bill’s sponsor said he will bring it back next year. We believe, and hope, this year’s reaction will seal its fate again.
