Palm Beach Post Editorial
It has never made much sense that concealed-weapons permits are issued through the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Affairs. So it’s about time that people are talking about shifting this responsibility to a state agency that might actually be suited for the job.
Two state senators have the right idea. Lauren Book of Plantation and Linda Stewart of Orlando, both Democrats, have submitted a bill to put weapons permits under the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
This should be a no-brainer. The FDLE already plays a key role in the permit process; it performs the background checks.
In almost every other state in the nation, gun permits are issued through a law-enforcement agency. In those 46 states, lawmakers both liberal and conservative recognize that it’s a matter of public safety to try to keep weapons out of the hands of people with a history of violence. The job belongs to those entrusted with ensuring public safety.
But no, says Marion Hammer, the diminutive lobbyist for the National Rifle Association who towers over the Florida Legislature.
Now that a Democrat, Nicole “Nikki” Fried, is poised to head Agriculture and Consumer Services, Hammer is suddenly hot to put concealed-weapons permits under someone else’s control. Her pick: Jimmy Patronis, the state’s chief financial officer, a reliable Republican with an A+ rating from the NRA.
It’s hard to imagine a more blatantly political, self-serving and unnecessary proposal. And at what cost? Florida sees an average of 827 gun-related homicides, 1,538 gun-related suicides, 1,694 nonfatal interpersonal shootings, and 1,773 unintentional shootings a year — at an annual cost of more than $5 billion in health care, law enforcement, costs to employers and lost income, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.
Our state has suffered two of the nation’s most high-profile mass shootings, both involving obviously disturbed individuals. And Hammer’s response is to hamstring the process that would better protect us.
Hammer says “the concealed weapons licensing program needs to remain under an elected Cabinet official.” What she means: an official who is susceptible to NRA donations and the voting power of NRA members.
• • •
Under Agriculture and Consumer Services, concealed weapons licenses have exploded in Florida: from a total 295,000 in 2002 to 1.9 million this year. GOP leaders have regarded the wide dissemination of concealed-gun permits as a point of pride — none more than outgoing Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam, self-described “proud NRA sellout,” who made it a priority to speed up gun licensing.
After the Pulse and Parkland shootings, where 50 and 17 Floridians died, respectively, we can no longer afford to let the NRA set the terms for the state’s gun laws.
