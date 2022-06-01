OUR POSITION: If you judge them by their performance in a recent Daily Sun/Venice Gondolier roundtable, the leaders of Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties and North Port and Punta Gorda are an impressive group.
The toughest challenge about working with county administrators from Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota counties and city managers of North Port and Punta Gorda was finding a day and time they could all get together.
Once that was out of the way, we found each participant in a recent Daily Sun roundtable not only pleasant, but extremely knowledgable about the challenges their constituents face and optimistic about solving them.
Hector Flores, Charlotte County administrator; Jonathan Lewis, Sarasota County administrator; Mandy Hines, DeSoto County administrator; Greg Murray, city manager of Punta Gorda and Jerome Fletcher, city manager of North Port, all accepted an invitation to come before Daily Sun editors to discuss growth and how it was being dealt with.
The challenges city and county governments face right now are enormous. Inflation is not only taking a toll on residents but also is presenting a difficult obstacle for governments that face escalating prices on everything they need for construction and maintenance work.
Growth is exceeding anything we’ve seen in decades and that means there are big challenges to solve traffic and road issues and making sure infrastructure will meet needs down the road — all the while trying to do more with less as staffing issues have caused a shortage of employees in almost every department.
Each of the participants agreed there are bumps in the road to navigate, but they had answers and seemed more excited about the growth than concerned.
“We have a great county commission that is very professional and has a great vision for our future,” Hines said of planning for future growth. She acknowledged an expected spill-over from Charlotte County both along Kings Highway and U.S. 17.
But, she said, the growth is sustainable as property tax revenues are sure to swell just as the building and population continue to grow.
Fletcher, who has been with North Port for only eight months, has a long list of issues — from the court fight to prevent Wellen Park from leaving the city to infrastructure shortfalls, to the need for more businesses and local jobs.
“Growth can be uncomfortable, but you can’t look back, only ahead,” Fletcher said. “The people we have in place now have stepped up. There is a lot of energy about what North Port can be.”
Murray is a savvy leader who is always praising Punta Gorda.
“We have a great waterfront community,” he said. “I think things are very positive and I’m getting great cooperation.”
Murray’s biggest issue right now could be finding middle ground between City Council members and residents who have long fought allowing tall buildings in an underdeveloped downtown. That, along with annexation and infrastructure needs, head his agenda.
Flores was appreciative of the passing by voters of a new surtax in 2020 that will keep the county moving on several projects that need the extra tax. He said the county’s septic-to-sewer plans are going well and are on schedule to help clean up our waterways.
“The positive is the growth,” Flores said. “We want to be able to deliver on sales tax projects. Residents again approved the 2020 sales tax so we’ve got projects to deliver leading to 2026 when it’s time to look to extend that sales tax for another six-year program. It’s been huge for our community. Regional parks, road projects, fire stations, and things like that the sales tax has funded.”
Lewis is focused on Sarasota County’s own surtax vote coming up in November. If voters approve the extension, he said it will help the county continue on its mission to improve the quality of life there.
“We are seeing amazing growth and have a huge need for infrastructure and to keep our schools (among the best),” he said.
