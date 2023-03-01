OUR POSITION: We believe North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher’s call for “unity” should be supported.
North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher did his best to call for a cease fire in the ongoing dispute and lawsuit that could deannex Wellen Park from North Port.
Fletcher met with residents last week in a public meeting and, after a speech, he allowed questions from the audience. And they were all answered.
When it was over, there was no great revelation we know of. People who attended likely left the meeting on the same side of the topic as they had when they came.
But Fletcher made some excellent points.
He admitted — one of the first times we have heard anyone from the city agree with the group calling for leaving North Port — that becoming an independent Sarasota County community could lower the tax bill for residents of Wellen Park.
But — and there’s always a ‘but’ — other costs, such as impact fees still owed to the Wellen Park development company, may be passed on from the city to local residents.
And, Fletcher said, public safety responses could take longer after de-annexation. Also, he believes costs for Wellen Park residents for solid waste removal would increase. Whether any or all of that makes up for a reduction in taxes is the question.
We believe there is an avenue for compromise. We also believe it in the best interests of all residents of Wellen Park and North Port to leave things as the are. Unity — as Fletcher called for — is needed.
Fletcher lives in Wellen Park. The community has its own city commissioner, Phil Stokes, to represent residents and voice their concerns.
The city has invested in a public safety building in Wellen Park.
We are just too far down the road to tear up the blueprint and start over.
John Maisel and his West Villagers for Responsible Government, the group suing the city to deannex, have always said the city’s handling of finances was a major reason to want to leave the city.
In the meeting, Fletcher denied allegations that emergency funds had been used to balance the city’s budget.
He said, according to The Daily Sun story Friday, that fund reserves had been built in normal budgeting from previous years and those funds were used to cover emergency expenses related to Hurricane Ian.
Fletcher also pointed out recent commendations the city had received for financial prudence, including a recent upgrade of its issuer and non-ad valorem rating.
We’d like to see a poll of all Wellen Park residents, taken by an independent auditor, to get a true picture of how unsatisfied residents are. Would they really like to be on their own?
A break-up is not a simple signing of a paper and you’re on your own. Fire and police protection, garbage collection, utilities — a number of things would have to be worked out.
Being part of a city has a lot of benefits — especially a city like North Port that is one of the fastest growing municipalities in Florida.
The event was sponsored by North Port Forward, a local civic engagement group, and had about 130 in attendance. A second North Port United event is planned June 3.
We applaud Fletcher and his staff for organizing opportunities for North Port residents to get the facts about what’s going on in their city.
