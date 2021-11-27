OUR POSITION: Democrats, feeling heat over rising gas prices, came up with ideas to give consumers relief last week and now Gov. DeSantis is following their lead.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Biden got the message.
Last week, two Democrat candidates for the state’s governorship threw out their ideas to lower gas prices in the state. Monday, the governor agreed with them. And so did President Biden.
Former governor Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said relief was needed as prices at the pump seem stuck at well over $3 a gallon, pinching everyone’s pocketbook.
Fried sent a note to Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody asking her to investigate if there is any illegal activity by oil and gas companies to fix prices. It’s an interesting question considering prices in neighboring Georgia and on up the coast in places like South Carolina are cheaper by 30 to 40 cents a gallon.
It’s no surprise Democrats want to do something about gas prices. Mask mandates and Critical Race Theory aside, it’s the cost of gas that is really making consumers mad.
Fried, Crist and others have a legitimate concern. Oil and gas companies are seeing record-high profits at a time when American consumers are stretched to pay the high prices at the pump. The cost of oil is down 5% but gas prices are up 3% just this month.
Meanwhile, Crist jumped on the gas price bandwagon with his own idea, albeit a temporary one.
Since Florida has tax holidays for school supplies and hurricane seasons, he suggested we have a gas tax holiday for the remainder of 2021. Noting that Thanksgiving and Christmas are times of the year when people do a lot of driving, Crist suggested it is a perfect opportunity to give consumers some relief.
Crist’s statement said: “as our national recovery from the coronavirus pandemic continues, Floridians and all Americans are traveling more, and that means higher prices at the pump for working families. With the holiday season approaching, it’s time the governor turned his attention to the real issues facing Floridians”
Meanwhile, Crist ratcheted up the pressure on not only Florida lawmakers but the president when he went on to call on Biden to tap into the United States Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Releasing that cache of fuel could (or should) put enough gasoline into the system to force prices to go down — although that does not always happen, at least with the speed you might expect.
The president heard him. Monday, President Biden announced he was releasing millions of gallons held in reserve.
And, DeSantis was listening too — although we doubt he would ever give Crist any credit
Monday, DeSantis said he would ask the Legislature to put a hold for up to six months on collecting the 27.3 cent (starting on Jan. 1) state tax on gasoline — a move that would amount to about $1 billion in lost state income.
He gave no indication when that tax break might begin in 2022 if the Legislature goes for it, which no doubt it will. DeSantis said he would make up for the lost money by using reserves and general fund revenues.
What the cost of gas will be by the time the Legislature takes up DeSantis’ plan we can only guess. It may go back down, it could be even higher. We’re happy the governor is ready to take action. We liked Crist’s idea of immediate help for the holidays better, though.
