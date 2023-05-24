OUR POSITION: One of the bills Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law recently should help protect innocent children and women.
When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis put pen to paper in signing SB 1690 into law, it hopefully will give more protection to children, women and all victims of human trafficking.
But, it also was a reminder of the power of the press.
Too often, newspapers today are judged on their political stories. Readers scrutinize every word and picture to decide if the newspaper leans left or right.
Newspapers, and the media in general, is criticized by groups of both political persuasions as politics, particularly with an election year in sight, seem to have overwhelmed the American consciousness.
But politics and current affairs are just part of a good newspaper’s content. The role of newspapers should be working to make life better for the citizens in their communities. They should be holding government entities accountable. They should help readers understand what any new laws or ordinances mean to them. They should help keep readers abreast of changes — road repairs, new businesses coming to town. And they should be a bulletin board for activities.
We have to tip our hat to the South Florida Sun Sentinel. Without its in-depth and superior reporting on the failures of laws and the courts to effectively control human trafficking in South Florida, SB 1690 may never have seen the light of day.
The powerful series of stories was titled “Innocence Sold.” We wrote weeks ago about human trafficking issues and especially the dangers they present to foster children and runaways in Florida, and referenced the Sun Sentinel work.
The reporters and editors at the Fort Lauderdale-based newspaper wrote about the poor performance of hotel owners and managers who are charged with being mindful of people renting rooms for the purpose of prostitution. They wrote about a grandmother’s anguish after learning of her granddaughter’s body being dumped off the side of a highway near the Everglades — after she pleaded with authorities for months to help find her, knowing she was being trafficked.
The new law goes into effect July 1. It gives authorities more guidance and tools to attack human trafficking in Florida.
In what could be a chilling effect to adult businesses and hotels that look the other way is a piece of the bill that allows girls and women who are trafficked from adult entertainment clubs to sue the owners and get restitution from their traffickers.
Other features of the bill and other laws passed include:
• HB 1465 adds stiffer penalties for violent traffickers.
• Requires foster homes to step up their awareness of sex trafficking — taking extra precautions to monitor teenage residents, especially those with a history of drug abuse. They must also post warnings of the dangers of trafficking and provide trafficking education along with employing a trained security person who can oversee the search for any missing client.
• Require safe houses, where trafficking victims and their children are housed, to be state-certified.
• Make hotels more accountable for their roles by fining them for not following state laws on trafficking. The Sun Sentinel stories pointed out how no fines have ever been levied to hotels where trafficking victims are exploited.
Lawmakers who passed these new laws with bipartisan support deserve kudos.
The next step — and it’s a big one — is to make sure these new laws are enforced.
