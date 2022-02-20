OUR POSITION: A roundtable discussion with business and education professionals painted an optimistic picture for employees and employers in Southwest Florida.
It’s always good to hear from the people in the trenches when you want to know something.
That’s why The Daily Sun Roundtable program was dusted off and reborn this past week when we invited professionals from the restaurant and construction industry to talk with us about wages and what many perceive as a weak workforce. (The Daily Sun is the sister newspaper of the Venice Gondolier.)
We’re no different from our readers who continue to notice “We’re Hiring” signs at a great majority of businesses in the area. And we’ve also noticed signs promising $11 to $15 for jobs that before the pandemic were mostly filled by minimum wage workers.
All that’s changed over the past year or so. We wondered why, how much and what the future holds for those seeking employment here.
Donna Barrett, Charlotte-DeSoto Building Industry Association CEO; Jim Sanders, president of Five Star General Contracting and SandStar Homes; Edward Leslie, owner of the Port Charlotte Chick-Fil-A; Heather Bacus, Charlotte County Human Resources director; Joe Reichard, owner of the Lighthouse Grill and Stump Pass Marina; and Deelyn Bennett, president of Charlotte Technical College sat with The Daily Sun to talk about their experiences and offer up some ideas.
One thing was made clear from the start of the session — there is no one in our area sitting home collecting a check not to work.
“That’s just not happening here,” Barrett said.
Participants all agreed they were lucky to be able to find good employees and avoid the problems some businesses were having.
“We have a list of job applicants we can go to,” Leslie said, adding he keeps about 90 people full and part-time at his popular Murdock fast food restaurant.
He credits the luxury of having so many employees with flexible hours and pay and what he called a “family atmosphere.”
Reichard has a waiting list for servers at his waterfront grill. He said his program that offers 401K and other benefits and the fact a server can make “$30 an hour, or more, including tips” as a reason he is able to maintain a full staff.
Both Reichard and Leslie said they offer more than a temporary job. They like to think they offer a career. And, with chefs making more than $50,000, that sounds accurate.
The construction industry is a little more challenging, Sanders said. But, again, he feels lucky to have pretty much all the people he needs.
He said he rewards responsible employees with raises that helps keep them around. And, he gave a lot of credit to vocational training many of his hires get at Charlotte Technical College.
Bennett said the college’s dual-enrollment program is flourishing and she has been able to make inroads into middle schools to pitch a career in trades — which can be very lucrative.
All members of the panel pointed out that not every person will make a good investment by going in debt for a college education when they can make a good wage working in air conditioning, construction, plumbing and other trades.
When asked about dire predictions a couple of years ago about the minimum wage rising to $15 an hour and how it would hurt businesses, the general feeling was as wages increase, more businesses will go to adults with more experience to fill jobs.
And, naturally, higher wages will impact the cost for clients.
One theme we gleaned from the discussion was employers who invest in their employees both financially and personally — offering a pleasant place to work — will find success.
It all makes sense to us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.