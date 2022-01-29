OUR POSITION: Crimes against young people can often begin with what appears to be an innocent connection with someone like them, often of the opposite sex.
You’ve likely heard this before, especially if you’re a parent. But, be sure you know what your kids are looking at online. Spy on them if needed. Ask questions. Be suspicious.
North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said in a story this week that his officers “will work night and day to protect our kids and hold those accountable who are looking to hurt them.”
But he — and all law enforcement agencies — need your help.
There are evil people who cruise the chat rooms, social media and even gaming platforms looking to connect with young people. They will use all sorts of gimmicks to engage the youth in conversations.
They will lie about their age. They will lie about their gender. They will appear innocent. They will complement the person they are talking with. They will appear vulnerable themselves.
But, the truth is they are seeking someone gullible and innocent enough to believe their lies. And, once they have developed a relationship online, the possibilities are scary.
This past week, North Port police arrested a man and charged him with felony crimes for engaging with and eventually “blackmailing” a New Jersey teen into performing sex acts. Innocent until proven guilty, yes. But, according to police, this went on for two years. And it was sickening to say the least.
The man allegedly posed as a teenage girl and communicated with the teen through an online video game platform, the North Port Police Department said.
He convinced the teen to send a nude photo of himself in exchange for electronic gift cards, then threatened to post the photo in public if the teen didn’t “do what ‘she’ wanted,” court records show.
Imagine the mental state of the teenage victim during two years of these threats and demands. What a blow to his self worth this must have been.
And it all started in a video game platform. Kids play these games every day. Some young people are almost addicted to the gaming world online.
Jennifer Silliman, acting assistant special agent in charge for Homeland Security Investigations, said “HSI will continue to investigate this case, working to identify victims of this child predator and ensure they get the needed support.”
Did you notice the world “victims.” It’s true that there are likely more young people caught up in this man’s web of deceit. If the allegations against him are true, and police seem to have a good case, then the scope of his influence and number of his victims could be great.
Once more parents. Know what your child is doing online. Know if they are messaging back and forth with strangers. Talk to them of the dangers.
It’s for their own good.
