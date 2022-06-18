OUR POSITION: Charlotte and Sarasota counties are seeing record numbers for tourism and there appears to no end to the potential for more people and more tax revenues from rental properties and hotel rooms.
It’s almost jaw-dropping.
Charlotte County took in $1.3 million in tourist development tax in March — the first time in history the county has broken the $1 million figure in a 30-day period. For the record, the tax is a 5% surcharge on any short-term rental or hotel room.
That same month, Sarasota County set its own record, hauling in $5.9 million in bed taxes. That eclipsed the one-month windfall of $4.7 million that had just been set in February this year — narrowly edging the March, 2021 number of $4.6 million.
That 5% tax is scheduled to go up in both counties in the next fiscal year to 6%. Does that have your mouth watering yet? Maybe not, but tourism officials and those who draw up budget for the two counties are surely salivating over future revenues.
Through April this year, TDT income in Charlotte County was $5,350,668 — with five months remaining in this fiscal year.
Sarasota, as indicated earlier, is also seeing incredible numbers. With a fiscal year that begins in October, Sarasota had collected $16.3 million in taxes through February — just over half the $31 million collected during the past 12-month fiscal year.
It seems our little paradise has been discovered.
In a presentation at a recent Tourist Development Council meeting, Sean Doherty, tourism director, said the three-month period from January to March this year beat the TDT income of the past three years — including the pre-pandemic year of 2019.
Visitation was up 17.8% this year and 21% over 2019 — a year that showed an exciting trend upward.
The news just gets better. The three-month January to March period this year saw an economic impact of $342.6 million — a jump of 46% from a year ago.
There is every reason to believe these numbers are no anomaly. Both counties have been aggressively marketing our area as an alternative to the big amusement park centers of Orlando and even Tampa. We’re building a reputation as a family getaway, a place to enjoy the beaches and good restaurants and outdoor sports without all the crowds and traffic.
And people are buying in.
Doherty said a tourism bureau survey indicated 95% of visitors return here — and that 99% were satisfied with their visit.
This good news does not even take into consideration what might be when Sunseeker resort opens its hundreds of rooms to guests in 2023. Some may fear the resort will syphon tourists away from the smaller hotels and beach resorts. We believe any negative impact will be miniscule. Sunseeker has a brand that will play to a different audience — and most of those people will be flying in on Allegiant Airlines.
If anything, Sunseeker will raise awareness of our area and spark even more interest in our beaches, golf courses, etc.
We see nothing but good news in coming years for our neck of the woods. Traffic congestion, prices and crowds elsewhere should drive even more people to seek out a place they can truly relax.
And to that we can only day “C’mon down!”
