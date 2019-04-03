Remember Zika?
Not a Central American drug gang, but the mosquito- borne virus that sent shivers through the Western Hemisphere in 2016.
An outbreak of Zika in Brazil in 2015 was linked to miscarriages and birth defects such mycrocephaly in children born to women who were pregnant when infected. The virus spread quickly the following year through the warm climates of South and Central America, into the Caribbean and the southern United States, primarily Florida and Texas.
In 2016, more than 5,000 cases with Zika symptoms were reported in the U.S.; 218 in Florida.
It was scary. The CDC advised pregnant women or women who might become pregnant not to travel to hot spots. Making it more dangerous was the fact Zika could be transmitted to women from a male partner who had been bitten by the carrier — the relatively rare Aedes aegypti mosquito — for as long as two months after symptoms appeared. Cases were reported in the Tampa Bay region, but were primarily confined to southeast Florida.
In all, as of 2019, 43,000 people had been infected in the Western Hemisphere, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
And then, Zika dissipated.
Last month, the CDC said it had seen no cases of Zika in the United States this year. The agency downgraded previous warnings about travel to Florida and other areas of the southern U.S. The federal government also issued new guidelines for citizens traveling outside the country. While Zika was still present in Central and South America, it is far less prevalent than two years ago. The only country left on the watch list was India, where active outbreaks are still present.
The CDC now recommends that pregnant women and couples planning a pregnancy in the next three months consult a physician before traveling to assess the potential danger.
That’s it. And that’s good news, which merits mention.
It took awhile to get a full-on federal response rolling, due to infighting in Congress, but pressure from the public and Florida’s congressional delegation succeeded in bringing supplemental CDC allocations of more than $250 million to the fight. The CDC established a registry and better testing procedures. The state’s emergency management offices stepped up with identification and heightened eradication programs in mosquito-breeding areas.
It was an appropriate response to a potential threat to public health and an economy that depends on tourism. Apparently, the war on Zika was a success. Cause for a small celebration?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.