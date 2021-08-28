OUR POSITION: The good news — that River Road construction is set to begin — couldn’t have come soon enough.
Finally, the long-awaited, much-discussed, much-needed expansion of River Road to four lanes is scheduled to begin.
It won’t be fun for anyone who has to navigate the road that connects Englewood to Interstate 75 — you should be thinking Jacaranda Boulevard detour. But, the completion, in about three years, will be wonderful news and a much safer and quicker route for drivers. The advantage for people fleeing a bad hurricane can’t be overstated either.
Funding for the project was decided after tedious negotiations. For the record, the Florida Department of Transportation kicked in about $50 million in state transportation funds and Sarasota County picked up the other $24 million or so to widen and improve the two-lane roadway to six lanes from U.S. 41 to Center Road and to four lanes from Center Road to I-75.
The county’s contribution will come from South County Mobility fees, South Roads Construction Funds, the North Port Road Impact Capital Fund, and a loan from the State Infrastructure Bank.
The funding was worked out after the county and state agreed to a swap that saw the county taking over two state roads that serve Siesta Key and the state assuming responsibility for North River Road.
The land swap and eventual agreement on the road widening was worked over the past two years when County Engineer Spencer Anderson concluded the negotiations with FDOT to take over the northern portion of the road.
It’s all the culmination of two decades of work to get the dangerous road widened to offer a safer hurricane evacuation route for South County residents. Former Sarasota County Commissioner Shannon Staub and the late Charlotte County Commissioner Mac Horton were among the first and most vocal voices urging the state to take on the project.
According to a story this week in The Daily Sun, the Florida Department of Transportation chose Stantec and The de Moya Group to contract for the difficult work.
The three-year construction project is due to start in January 2022 with completion in early 2025.
Plans call for Stantec to do the design work and de Moya the construction.
When completed, River Road will look nothing like it does now. It will be divided and widened to six lanes from the Tamiami Trail to Center Road, then four lanes from that point to the interstate.
The 5-mile stretch of highway will be raised to 3-feet above the groundwater table to meet state transportation criteria. And, just for good measure, de Moya will also raise the road above the 100-year flood elevation.
Walking paths and wildlife crossings are also to be included in the design, traffic signs and signals, and an intelligent transportation system.
It’s hard to imagine that narrow road we all deal with now looking like it will three years from now.
Everyone who will someday enjoy the convenience and added safety of the changes can thank a whole cast of local advocates, politicians and state officials who have worked so hard to hammer out a deal everyone can live with. There has been so much talk for so long it’s still a little difficult to realize it is happening.
We look forward to the first shovel in the ground.
