OUR POSITION: Sarasota County’s plan to help bring affordable housing to Englewood is an example of partnerships paying dividends.
A wooded, swampy, 18-acre property in Englewood near North McCall Road and North Elm Street is on a path to accommodate needed affordable housing.
The Sarasota County commissioners have given county staff the go-ahead to negotiate a transfer of the county-owned property to the Community Housing Trust.
The housing group wants to acquire the county-owned land for proposed affordable housing.
Plans call for 40 to 50 single-family attached housing units.
Those 40 to 50 units are badly needed with so many of our local communities severely lacking affordable housing inventories and options.
The “forested wetland” areas of the property near Englewood Elementary School will remain protected with the proposed residential construction and development concentrated in the northeast and southwest corners of the county property.
Still, we have to acknowledge and be sensitive to the impact new construction and developments have on local ecosystems, wildlife and other potential environmental impacts — no matter how needed a project might be.
There has been an eagle’s nest on the property. That needs to be taken into account with necessary protections afforded. The county and housing group must do their due diligence and be proper community and environmental stewards.
That’s also because new, affordable housing efforts are sorely needed and each new development needs to engender confidence and momentum for additional initiatives and to show viability and efficiency to the marketplace.
Community Housing Trust said half the units will be rentals and another half will be sold at affordable rates. A term sheet originally had a sale price of $200,000.
The county bought the property in 2004 for $800,000. Commissioners voted March 21 to instead donate the land to CHT.
The county views the deal as an investment in needed affordable housing and pointed to their trust in CHT and its president Brad Baker.
This project might just be 40 or 50 units, but they could be very important housing units.
We certainly need other local governments across the region to look at property holdings and see if there are other opportunities for affordable and workforce housing developments. Charlotte County is already doing so through efforts to sell its county-owned Bachman tract in Port Charlotte.
We need to see relationships forged with affordable housing groups and advocates such as Baker across the state. The Sarasota commissioners’ trust in Baker and his group made for an easy approval for the housing effort to progress.
Sometimes affordable and workforce housing ideas and advocates are met with skepticism and community opposition over worries about impacts on existing areas and real estate values.
Communities across Florida and the country are going to have to better navigate that and find local and industry partners they are comfortable working with to add more units.
We are getting to the point where the rise in housing prices and rents is pushing people out of our communities. Those neighbors work in jobs essential to our communities and economy.
The housing crunch is not just hitting restaurant, bar and hotel and other service workers key to our tourism sector. Police officers, nurses, teachers, firefighters and other frontline responders as well as construction workers are also challenged to find housing.
The impacts of Hurricane Ian have only reduced the available housing stock and raised prices.
We need more affordable housing options for lower-income, working class and middle class households. We need more housing options for seniors.
The Englewood plan is only 40 or 50 units. But those 40 or 50 units can offer home ownership options to some of our neighbors and can show the way for more and future affordable housing efforts across our region and state.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.