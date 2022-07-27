We are excited about two strong candidates for the District 5 seat on the Sarasota County School Board.

Nora Cietek, a veteran teacher and administrator in New York, and Tim Enos, a veteran police officer who served with both the Manatee and Sarasota County Sheriff’s Offices, are facing off for the right to sit on the School Board. It is their first time running for public office.


