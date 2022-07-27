We are excited about two strong candidates for the District 5 seat on the Sarasota County School Board.
Nora Cietek, a veteran teacher and administrator in New York, and Tim Enos, a veteran police officer who served with both the Manatee and Sarasota County Sheriff’s Offices, are facing off for the right to sit on the School Board. It is their first time running for public office.
Cietek is quite a fireball of enthusiasm and passion for helping kids. She grew up as the eighth child of 10. Her mother was a school bus driver. She put herself through college and was a teacher’s assistant and decided she loved the profession.
“I was in education for 30 years in New York (state) and came here four years ago and saw what was happening at the School Board meetings,” she told The Daily Sun’s editorial board. “I was good at getting students and teachers together and decided I could help students here get a good education.”
She said she “liked retirement” but was not good at golf and wanted to use her time to give back.
“We are not in a good place,” she said of the Sarasota County School board and its relationship with the public.
“I think the board members are working hard but they are exhausted. It (the pandemic mask mandate and controversy over speaking at meetings) has been hard.”
She said Superintendent Brennan Asplen has done a good job considering the issues he has faced. She said Asplen has put his strategic plan in place and set up procedures while dealing with the challenge of keeping parents and the teachers’ union happy Cietek said she is not a political person but there are people who have legitimate complaints at meetings who need to have their needs met. She said, on the other hand, there are people who like to engage because they don’t like people on the School Board and their style of leadership. She believes if the schools hired a point person to deal with questions and needs of parents while making its website more user friendly that it would alleviate some of the issues.
She has three priorities:
• Level the playing field for all students (meaning school programs available for all).
• Improving mental health. She says the schools are badly understaffed with counselors and she wants to make sure both teachers and students have help available.
• Create IT meetings and make sure everyone has the same goals.
She said she has spoken to parents and teachers about CRT and allegations of grooming in Florida schools and that anyone who thinks a teacher would harm a child is wrong. “They don’t have time to groom,” she said.
Cietek believes those issues are distractions that are forcing teachers to leave the profession.
Enos has been very involved with students through the School Resource Officer program and through youth sports where he served as a baseball coach. He has three children who have graduated from Sarasota County schools.
He said he does not like that the current board tried to stop people from speaking at meetings.
“I know I can be a great board member and make decisions that are not based on a political platform,” he said.
Enos has an issue with transparency of the school budget. He said he would like to see an organizational chart and look at what each position is paid.
“We have a $1.2 billion budget and it’s hard to see if that money is being spent effectively,” he said.
The first-time candidate said he believes morale is low in schools. “I know a lot of people who don’t want to be in the news and are not into social media. They just want to do education,” he said.
“We need a board that will make decisions and lead and teachers need to know they can count on the board for good decisions.”
Enos claims the county has found CRT identified base on some books in schools.
He agreed “100%” with Cietek that more mental health counselors are needed in schools. And, he blamed Covid and the fact students were out for so long doing virtual learning for having an impact on performance.
Charter school decisions should be made locally, he said, adding that it all comes back to funding.
“I am an advocate for charter schools,” he said. “But we have to do what is in the best interest of the community. Local boards should be able to approve charter schools but because of incidents (elsewhere) state legislators were the only way to intervene.”
Enos said above all he is a “rule follower” and he would work to make sure Sarasota County schools follow the rules.
We like Enos’s law enforcement background. He would bring a different approach to school issues. He is smart and seems to want what is best for students.
Cietek is one of the more passionate candidates we interviewed. Her love for students is obvious. She seems to be a tireless worker and has great knowledge of what makes a school run well.
Our only recommendation is that either candidate would make a positive impact on Sarasota County Schools.
