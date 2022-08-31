OUR POSITION: We will take the word of the two new Sarasota County School Board members that things will get better.
The people have spoken.
While it may not have been a resounding message, there is little doubt voters who turned out last week favor a Sarasota County School Board led by people loyal to Gov. Ron DeSantis.
The governor’s trip south and support for a slate of candidates who ran as one, had to influence at least some voters.
Bridget Ziegler, who can call on DeSantis anytime, Robyn Marinelli and Tim Enos were elected to the board, which has a 4-1 advantage now in conservative leanings. Some might say it has an “ultra” conservative leaning.
The board’s troubles since the pandemic hit are well documented. A mask mandate, narrowly voted in by the past board, was lambasted by some parents who made their feelings known at board meetings.
Passionate rhetoric to end the mask mandate disrupted meetings and caused the board to limit the time allowed for public input.
There were other concerns voiced by the public including fears that Critical Race Theory was being taught and/or that possibly younger students were being “groomed” in gender identity awareness.
The three winners in the Aug. 23 primary took advantage of those controversies in winning a seat on the board.
Marinelli and Enos received almost identical outcomes with 53% of the vote after teaming up with Ziegler to run as a Republican-endorsed coalition (ZEM) in a supposed nonpartisan race.
We recommended Enos and we liked Marinelli so we have no reason to criticize the outcome of the election.
With that we must add that we would like to believe what we heard in interviews with the candidates comes to pass. That is that they have the students’ best interests at heart and they would not hesitate to break from what is a GOP-based majority on the board if they felt it was the right thing to do.
“I began watching school meetings and became dismayed,” Marinelli said of her reason to run for the School Board. “The focus was just not on children or academics. I believe that is when the public trust began to go down.”
She told our editorial board she tries to be non-political and has seen no CRT taught in schools with the exception of examples found in supplemental materials.
Enos said he “can be a great board member and make decisions that are not based on a political platform.”
We liked that Enos wants to take a close look at how the School Board spends its $1.2 billion budget and that he wants to get more mental health counselors into the schools. Another goal, he said, is that “teachers need to know they can count on the board for good decisions.”
Ziegler called the results of the primary election a “reset.” She said she wants more transparency, and who could argue against that?
The true test of this new board will be when, and if, parents protest some of their decisions and become vocal at board meetings. Will they be as patient and attentive to possible criticism of their policies as they expected other board members to be when the criticism expressed their own political leanings?
We have great expectations for the new Sarasota County School Board. We don’t want to be disappointed.
