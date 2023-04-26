OUR POSITION: Sarasota County School Board did the right thing last week by opting to hold off approving a contract with Vermilion Education LLC, to develop a districtwide report.
It was all too rushed from the very start.
Finally, a light went on for at least two members of the Sarasota County School Board. Tim Enos and Robyn Marinelli voted with Tom Edwards against approving a contract with Vermilion Education to develop a report on policies and practices for the district.
Perhaps it was the protesters who spoke mostly against the deal — for almost four hours prior to the vote after congregating outside School Board offices.
But we’d like to think Marinelli and Enos realized things were going too fast with too many questions left unanswered. The two failed to vote with board chair Bridget Ziegler and vice chair Karen Rose for the first time.
According to The Daily Sun story, Enos said his decision was based on whether the district was compliant to state laws. Marinelli said she had an issue with the scope of the contract, which was not clear on what the district really needed from the consultant.
She said she was hoping to discuss the consulting job in a workshop.
And that is where the board should be headed.
There were too many red flags about Vermilion to start with.
Vermilion Education was founded three months ago by Jordan Adams, a graduate and former employee of Hillsdale College. It had no history with this type of project with any other client.
Before the vote, the board had no opportunity to discuss the project or the consulting firm as Ziegler pushed to have the $28,000 contract with the consultant approved quickly and without much warning.
There are several steps the board failed to take.
First, it would seem the best scenario before taking on a consultant to prepare such a report would be after a new superintendent is hired.
Second, the board needed, and still needs, to put out a request for proposal (RFP) to allow other consulting firms to bid on the contract and present their credentials. That could also help the board focus on the scope of the project.
Finally, the board needs to look at all potential consultants and do its due diligence on their credentials and qualifications.
Then, and only then, can the board members select the best firm for the job without dealing with accusations of political favoritism.
This School Board has dealt with controversy off and on for years, even before the addition of Enos and Marinelli in November gave the board a super majority of conservative members who seem in lock step with Ziegler — at least until last week.
The board has irked many in the community by reducing funding for pre-K programs, banning books and taking a firm stand behind Gov. Ron DeSantis, his parents’ rights approach and his ideas of how a school district should be run.
The board had been stampeding through a list of conservative moves and decisions that came rapid fire with the 4-1 majority vote becoming a regular event with Edwards in the minority.
We believe last week’s vote to step back and take another look at not only Vermilion but at the entire process came at a good time.
Perhaps the board members can take a deep breath and focus on what it is they really want for what has been one of the best school districts in Florida.
