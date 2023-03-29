What if the shoe were on the other foot?
That’s what we can’t help but ask about how the Sarasota County School Board handled vile accusations and slurs from the public concerning School Board member Tom Edwards.
The problem is, four of the five board members wear the same shoes.
And, come to think about it, two of these board members (three, counting Edwards) faced similar circumstances last year.
During the height of controversies and protests by residents about COVID and masks and school book selections, those taking advantage of the public speaking portion of meetings lobbed criticism at current School Board Chair Bridget Ziegler.
And, as we recall, they were shut down and told personal attacks would not be tolerated.
Last week, Ziegler did just the opposite — allowing a speaker to hurl homophobic comments at Edwards, comments that were borderline slanderous. Ziegler, at one point, did apologize to Edwards and said the comments were out of line.
But, later, she continued to allow two speakers to pounce on Edwards with the same nasty accusations.
Edwards, for his part, ended up walking out of the meeting. Good for him. He has done nothing to deserve this type of attack.
Unfortunately, it’s likely this is the first of many, as Gov. Ron DeSantis has put Edwards on a list of state school board members he wants to get rid of.
If you missed The Daily Sun stories last week, it all started during public input in a March 7 meeting when Melissa Bakondy criticized Edwards for his stand on the 2021 mask mandate and then transitioned into his support for Character Strong curriculum, which the board later canceled at the meeting.
But, Bakondy didn’t stop there. She said there is a problem with Edwards, who is gay, spending time reading to elementary students. In her three-minute attack, she went so far as to call Edwards “a lawbreaker and LGBTQ groomer.” She called for an investigation of him and for him to be removed from the School Board.
The problem escalated in a meeting last week, even after Ziegler called for “good behavior” and “focus.”
At a meeting that night, public speaker Sally Nista revisited accusations made by Bakondy when she said there was nothing wrong with her comments about what “Tom stands for and what Tom wants to do to our children in this school district….”
That’s when Edwards walked out.
Later in that meeting, Bakondy took to the dais again and repeated her attack on Edwards.
We don’t understand why DeSantis — or the four conservative School Board members — are so focused on Edwards. They have a solid 4-1 majority and a chance to make it 5-0 in the 2024 election.
But our biggest concern is the lack of civility and decorum at a public meeting. What kind of example does this set?
Thursday, Edwards announced he will run for re-election. He is sure to face the same type of attacks and will be an easy target of Republicans if he does run next November. We fear it will be a nasty election.
But, after another year of harassment similar to what he has already dealt with, Edwards should be battle tested.
Until then, we call on his fellow School Board members to stand up to homophobic attacks and return civility to their meetings. They’ve already won their majority.
Show the students, parents and people who pay your salaries that you can be good winners.
