OUR POSITION: Sarasota County commissioners should think again about giving $825,000 in incentives to Rumble to relocate its offices locally.
Apparently protesters waving the blue and yellow colors of Ukraine had no influence over at least three Sarasota County commissioners recently.
Despite the calls to pull a gift of $825,000 from the table to help Rumble relocate its employees to a new office on Longboat Key, commissioners voted 3-2 to pass an amendment meant to sabotage a move by Nancy Detert to kill the funding.
Commissioner Christian Ziegler amended Detert’s original call to not pursue a contract with Rumble by adding language to end a county incentive program that would have provided the $825,000 to Rumble.
Commission Chair Alan Maio, who initiated the conversation to pull the contract from Rumble, and Detert still voted to end the contract but were outvoted. Commissioner Ron Cutsinger, who seemed to agree with Detert on the controversial incentive, voted with Ziegler and Michael Moran. Perhaps the threat of ending the incentive program gets the credit.
The subject will come up again at the commission’s next meeting.
The controversy surfaced after protesters, Detert, Maio and Cutsinger criticized Rumble for its perceived support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Rumble, a conservative website, has consistently aired what protesters and others say is Russian propaganda about the invasion.
Ziegler defended the company however, saying commissioners should not be “litigating what a business can and can’t do.” He went on to say it resembles a “cancel culture.”
Dozens of protesters outside the administration building railed against Rumble and were unhappy commissioners did not withdraw the money promised.
Speakers at the public meeting, according to a Daily Sun story Wednesday, criticized commissioners who want to give money to a company that appears to sympathize with Russia.
“I don’t care about Rumble being here — but not on our dime,” said Adrien Lucas.
“Rumble was bad enough in October,” said Cathy Antunes. “(The funding) should be rescinded immediately.”
Outside the meeting, those protesting were even more adamant about giving tax money to Rumble.
“I think Sarasota can find a better way to spend $825,000,” said Karen Hall.
Venice resident Ivanka Olesnycky, who is of Ukranian descent, said Rumble makes its money from pure propaganda and “is making money from Putin and the people who support him.”
As of today, it appears the funding is up in the air.
Incentive funds are derived from a pot of money the county uses to lure new businesses and high-paying jobs here. The plan is that taxes paid by the business and its employees will easily offset any incentive funds.
The Economic Development Office helps the business with paperwork to submit its request to the County Commission and commissioners have two votes. The first is on whether or not to extend an offer and a second vote is on a contract drawn up with the business detailing how many jobs it expects to bring, the salaries of employees and a time line for relocation or construction.
There will be several details yet to be worked out if and when the county does approve Rumble for incentive funding.
We can’t decide for commissioners if this would be a wise investment or not. The business side of the deal could be advantageous for Sarasota County.
However, those fighting against bringing Rumble here and subsidizing the move with county funds have made a strong argument that the company and its loyalties are not worthy of taxpayers’ help.
