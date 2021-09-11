OUR POSITION: Twenty years later, what don’t we know about the 9/11 terrorist attack on the U.S.?
You would think, 20 years after the most brutal, terrifying attack on American soil that we would know more about how it could have happened.
How did these terrorists plan to take over four commercial airlines and fly them into symbols of American might? Was it really a terrorist hiding in Afghanistan who put together such an intricate plan? And, who financed it all?
After intense investigations by the 9/11 Commission, the 9/11 Review Commission and the FBI, we have some answers. But not nearly as many as we need considering the magnitude of the strike against America — the 20-year anniversary of which we mark today.
President Joe Biden plans to release, in steps, classified documents from the studies that should answer more questions. But will we ever know everything?
Most of all, there are questions about any complicity in the attack by the royal family of Saudi Arabia. Whether a nation that is supposed to be a trusted ally — but whose radical roots have been exposed with a bloody history of eliminating foes and criticism of its regime — could have taken part in planning and financing of the 9-11 attack is the elephant in the room.
A team of Miami Herald reporters and others, including former Miami Herald journalist Dan Christensen, have spent unbelievable hours and work dissecting reports and interviews to shed some light on how it all came together. The Daily Sun’s Managing Editor Scott Lawson wrote about Christensen in Thursday’s edition.
There are so many questions and so few answers, but the reporting is intriguing and putting together the plan, piece by piece, makes for a gripping tale of how these terrorists lived in American — including the Venice area and the East Coast of Florida — and inconspicuously went about their plan to train to fly planes and ram them into U.S. landmarks like the Twin Towers and the Pentagon.
One of the key findings by Christensen and fellow investigator Anthony Summer, which was described in Lawson’s story Thursday, was the fact the terrorists who trained at the Venice Airport had a special relationship with a Sarasota man who mysteriously disappeared with his family just before Sept. 11, 2001. According to accounts in the Miami Herald and Christensen, the family left their car parked in their driveway, abandoning their pricey home in the Prestancia community of Sarasota County, and flew back to Saudi Arabia.
The home in Prestancia was purchased by Saudi royal family consultant Esam Ghazzawi, according to Christensen.
The secrecy behind the information on Saudi Arabia’s connections has angered many, including then-U.S. Senator and former Florida Governor Bob Graham, who was co-chairman of the 9/11 Commission.
Graham accused the FBI of covering up details of Saudi Arabia’s possible involvement. He wants to know — and we do too — just how much we do know and when we knew it.
For those who lived through the 9/11 attacks — whether personally or through the media — the memories will never fade. The anger and sadness are embedded in our hearts and souls and even the killing of the so-called al-Qaida mastermind, Osama bin Laden, has done little to salve our mental wounds.
As we remember those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, we call for complete transparency into those attacks and for our government to reveal, once and for all, everything it knows. Maybe that could be a step toward our healing.
