OUR POSITION: We’re pleased local officials are working to do our part to save manatees from starvation.
In case you’ve missed the news, our beloved manatees are starving. They made their annual pilgrimage to Florida to enjoy warmer waters and feast on our seagrass only to find the seagrass is depleted. In some areas it is nowhere to be found.
As of Dec. 17, there were already 1,075 manatee deaths in state waters in 2021. That is 245 above the all-time state record of 830 manatee deaths in 2013, according to a Daily Sun story by Steve Reilly.
Of course not all of those died from starvation. But the numbers are up to a degree and the studies of dead manatees show the lack of nourishment is a big problem.
The loss of seagrass in manatee feeding grounds was caused mostly by algae growth. It has robbed the sea cows of perhaps the most important staple of their diet. And, while most of the deaths are reported along the East Coast of Florida, it has been an issue here too.
Fortunately, people are working to ease the problem.
According to The Daily Sun story, the National Wildlife Federation and Gulf Coast Community Foundation have joined forces to attempt a $3 million manatee habitat restoration project which will begin in the Warm Mineral Springs and the Salt Creek area. The hope is some restoration can help manatees that frequent creeks along the Myakka River between North Port, Englewood and Venice.
Creeks in that area are plagued with sediment, erosion, debris and man-made disturbances.
The project will include educating people about the impact humans make on our waterways. It will use one-on-one outreach and community meetings to spread that information along with brochures and social media, according to a press release from the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
The degradation of our waters did not happen quickly. On the East Coast, algae blooms in the Indian River Lagoon and other nearby waterways has been accelerated by nutrient runoff and other pollution that feeds those blooms.
“Many factors are involved in the decline of aquatic vegetation,” Carly Jones, spokesperson for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said. “The Indian River Lagoon has suffered significant loss of seagrass beds since 2011.”
Our neighbors to the south, in Lee County, have seen manatee death numbers among the worst in the state. This year 109 manatees have died in Lee waters with 23 of those being young manatees. In Charlotte County, wildlife officials have reported 25 manatee deaths while Sarasota County has counted 19.
Upset over the continuing perceived indifference to the loss of seagrass and the hike in manatee deaths, a coalition of wildlife organizations has said it will sue the federal agency to enforce better protections for manatees. One issue is the drop in necropsies to determine the cause of manatee deaths — something the agencies blame on COVID restrictions and the number of deaths that has made doing full necropsies on each one a problem.
There will be no quick solutions. Some areas have taken up putting hay in waterways to try to feed manatees. But a more intense, long-term plan is needed to bring back our seagrass beds — not just for the manatees but for fish and other wildlife that use those areas to thrive.
The solutions must include ramping up programs throughout Florida to do away with septic tanks along waterways and to reduce fertilizer from lawns and farming that washes into the waterways.
The manatees are counting on us to get it right.
