OUR POSITION: A proposed revision of the state’s sentencing laws could be a first step toward Florida’s prisons accomplishing their mission while lowering the burden on taxpayers.
Prisons are not supposed to be luxurious, but Florida’s prisons are in urgent need of fixing. Our aging prison system — short on funds and staffing and long on abuse — is overwhelmed by a growing population fueled by tough drug sentences imposed years ago.
If Florida’s Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis follow the lead of President Donald Trump and Congress, new sentencing guidelines may go a long way toward easing the problems. The First Step Act, approved recently in Congress, addresses the flood of drug sellers and drug users who are taking up space in prisons and costing taxpayers billions of dollars. The plan is to use less expensive rehabilitation programs to not only put lawbreakers on a sober path but to make them contributing members of society.
The budget for Florida’s prisons is $2.3 billion. And that’s not enough, believe it or not.
Former Gov. Rick Scott slashed $28 million in prison funding last year. To make up for the loss of funds, ex-Corrections Secretary Julie Jones cut substance abuse and mental health treatment programs. She also eliminated work-release services and re-entry programs that prepare prisoners to return to life outside the prison gates.
The cuts were made in the wrong places.
We have hundreds, probably thousands, of people in prison who are candidates for rehabilitation. They are drug addicts. They are people caught in the web of poverty who sold drugs to put food on the table. They are young kids who were enamored with the lifestyle of older drug traffickers.
They have the potential to work a good job and have a decent life. But circumstances and bad decisions have slapped them in prisons where they are targets for abuse and often end up hardened and more in tune with how to be a criminal than they were when incarcerated.
Need examples?
An award-winning story by the Herald-Tribune’s Josh Salman told of a 26-year-old woman named Alethia. She was a drug addict. She had a history of drug arrests for using and selling.
She was only a passenger in her sister’s car the night her record caught up with her. Her sister sold a $20 rock of crack to an undercover officer, according to Salman’s story. That was the last straw for Alethia under Florida’s tough drug sentencing laws.
With no options remaining, the now 40-year-old mother was sent off to life in prison. Life. Like forever, until she dies.
And what’s it like in prison?
For women it can be torturous. Officers forcing female inmates to have sex is well documented in Florida prisons.
It’s no better for men.
Rep. David Richardson, D-Miami Beach, has made it his mission to show up at prisons unannounced or with little notice to review conditions. He has reported things from prisoners not allowed toilet paper, toothpaste, soap or sheets to leaky roofs and crumbling walls during his visits. Inmates are sometimes denied use of medications they need and sometimes lack treatment for wounds or ailments.
But the lack of toiletries and some medical issues are no big deal when you hear of other incidents.
At Columbia Correctional Institution, an inmate was strangled by his cellmate, who then gouged out the man’s eyeballs, according to the Miami Herald. And, just for fun, he cut off one of the man’s ears and made it into a necklace that he wore. No one knew what had happened until the man walked to the chow line wearing the ear.
Our prisons need help.
It costs us $20,553 a year for each person in our state prisons. We can save money by funding more rehabilitation programs and releasing some of the thousands of prisoners serving time for petty drug crimes.
Other states have saved millions by providing alternatives to incarceration and providing help for drug addicts. Congress and President Trump get it. Florida’s governor and Legislature should jump at the chance to reform sentencing guidelines and ease the burden on prisons that are understaffed and underfunded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.