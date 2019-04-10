Opioids killed more than 399,000 people in the U.S. between 1999 and 2017.
Putting that in another perspective, it means that, in eight years, drugs could have wiped out every person in a city the size of Tampa or Cleveland.
In 2016, in Florida alone, fentanyl, heroin, oxycodone and hydrocodone killed 3,310 people.
The problem has hit home too. The Charlotte County Medical Examiner’s Office saw eight opioid deaths in 2018, and four so far this year. In 2018, Dr. Russell S. Vega, medical examiner for the counties of Manatee, Sarasota and DeSoto, confirmed 92 accidental opioid overdoses and 15 opioid-caused suicides.
Those sobering numbers are gleaned from information provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, News Service of Florida and a story in today’s Sun.
We have a drug problem. And the scariest thing about it is, there is really no sure-fire solution. Jails, rehab, faith-based programs … nothing can be counted on to wean a person off their craving for opioids.
Adams Publishing Company’s Eric Lindquist has written a comprehensive account of the drug problem. His research and storytelling paints a sad picture of the spread of drugs throughout the nation — impacting all age groups and all socio-economic classes.
For the first time since World War I, the life expectancy rate for Americans is falling. That is mostly due to the 130 deaths every day in the U.S. that are blamed on drugs, according to Lindquist.
The over-prescribing of the drug oxycodone added fuel to an already bad problem with opioids a decade or more ago. By the time lawmakers woke up to the crisis, we were overwhelmed. When tighter controls were placed on oxycodone, people turned to heroin and synthetic opioids like fentanyl.
Fentanyl could easily be categorized as the most dangerous drug in circulation right now. It is 50 times more powerful than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.
So how do we battle this epidemic?
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced recently that he would re-establish the Office of Drug Control in Florida. Former Gov. Rick Scott did away with that department when he first took office.
That department, along with a state task force on drug abuse, will seek a unified voice on how to fight the opioid crisis in Florida. Attorney General Ashley Moody will chair that statewide task force.
There are a number of state agencies that oversee health and welfare that have developed drug programs and it will be the job of the task force and Moody to bring those resources together. We imagine they will be looking for what works and what does not work and re-focus their efforts and money on the best options available to fight addictions.
Most health officials are candid that a short rehab program does little good unless the patient can somehow come to grips with their addiction and make a commitment to changing their lifestyle. Many are pointing to a combination of rehab and outpatient treatment that includes constant communication with the patient.
Meanwhile, making Narcan — a product that can revive people who have overdosed — more available to first responders, health officials and even addicts themselves is a potential life-saving measure. It is merely a Band-aid approach but it does save lives and gives them a chance to deal with their addiction.
“The number of overdose deaths is catastrophic … you cannot overstate the impact of substance abuse disorder to families and communities,” Larry Allen of the Central Florida Behavioral Health Network said in a Fort Myers News-Press story on addictions.
The problem is obvious. We cannot throw up our hands and say “to heck with these addicts. They are making their own bed …”
Those addicts are family members, our friends and our neighbors.
And we should never stop caring.
