OUR POSITION: Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran is determined to punish school boards who don’t agree with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ outlawing of mask mandates and that is wrong.
Members of the Sarasota County School Board may find their pocketbooks a little lighter soon.
When Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran complete their theft of salaries from the more-than-a-dozen school districts which refuse to go along with the state’s ban on mask mandates, a lot of school board members will be missing a paycheck. Corcoran made good on that threat already when he stripped board members in Broward and Alachua counties of their salaries as punishment for defying an emergency rule by the Department of Health that schools cannot require masks.
On top of that, Cocoran most recently sent letters to Sarasota County and two other school districts saying he was “investigating” their compliance with the state order.
“The withholding of funds will continue monthly until each school board complies with state law and rule,’’ Corcoran said earlier.
Never mind that Judge John C. Cooper ruled last week the governor fell short of language in the Parents’ Bill of Rights, which was used as the key argument that parents, not school districts, can decide if their children must wear masks in class.
The judge said they overlooked language allowing school districts to make an exception to parental rights when a requirement “is reasonable and necessary to achieve a compelling state interest.” In other words, parents rights have limits when it comes to the potential to infect other students and faculty.
DeSantis and Corcoran are confident, however, that an appeal to a higher and more friendly court will reverse Cooper’s decision.
Meanwhile, however, Sarasota County and several other school districts are emboldened to join those requiring masks. They obviously are not threatened by DeSantis or Corcoran — especially after a lawsuit by parents who support wearing masks in school survived its first round in court and a lawyer for parents who support masks threatened to ask a judge to hold Corcoran in contempt of court.
We believe the bullying by the governor and Corcoran smacks of politics, and has little to do with freedom of expression. Masks weren’t such a big issues — nor was learning online — last year when the pandemic was first making its impact felt. Now, the number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths are equal or exceeding those numbers. And more students and children are catching the delta variant than ever dealt with the original Covid-19.
School board members are sworn to put the students’ health and well-being first. It would seem the governor would do likewise.
We believe more and more school districts will be mandating masks to protect students and faculty. They will show the same backbone as Sarah Leonardi, who represents District 3 on the Broward County School Board.
In a Miami Herald story, Leonardi, who represents District 3 on the Broward County School Board, said her responsibility is to uphold the Florida Constitution.
“Perhaps Commissioner Corcoran should re-read the Florida Constitution, because I swore an oath to provide a ‘safe, secure and high quality system of free public schools’ under Article IX, Section 1, Paragraph (a),” Leonardi said in a text message to the Miami Herald, quoting part of the state Constitution.
Good for her and good for all the school board members who refused to bow down to DeSantis and Cocoran’s power play. Kids should always come first.
