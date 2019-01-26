OUR POSITION: Counties make progress on hurricane preparedness, but some things have yet to be worked out.
In the 16 months since Hurricane Irma blew through, Sarasota County officials have checked off 78 of 93 items on their post-storm to-do list.
Two of the remaining 15 will be particularly difficult, though, and both are critical to the welfare of residents in our area.
The first is the need to hammer out a solid agreement between Sarasota County and Charlotte County over protection and shelter of Charlotte residents during an emergency. Talks are still going on and we remain hopeful that an agreement can be reached that provides solid shelter for those in need — no matter where they come from — and properly reimburses communities that provide this critical service.
It’s an issue that cannot be put in the low-hanging fruit basket. So it will take time.
The second item is the need for a strong hurricane-proof shelter convenient to the Venice-area population. North Port has plenty of shelter space, thanks to their newer, stronger school buildings, their inland location and geography. To the north, Sarasota also has a sufficient number of new school buildings that double as hurricane shelters.
Venice, though, does not, and that was made clear when Hurricane Irma terrorized Florida in September 2017.
In response to local demand, Venice city officials opened the city-owned Venice Community Center before Irma hit. They took in hundreds of people.
It was a best-option for many, for those who couldn’t or wouldn’t go farther away to an official, county hurricane-hardened school building. For many, it was better than sheltering at home.
But it was far from optimal. The Community Center was relatively vulnerable. Nothing bad happened – Irma was far less powerful than initially feared. But the “what-if” question lingered. And, afterwards, city officials were stung by critics who thought they improperly exposed people to potential disaster.
We supported the city’s action. At the time it seemed compassionate and appropriate, given the unique, overwhelming circumstances of Hurricane Irma. But all now acknowledge it can’t happen again.
The solution is new shelter space in the Venice area.
Where, is the question.
It would be a horrible waste of money to build a standalone hurricane shelter-only building. Venice island is out. Adding to or hardening an off-island school building may be possible.
The best option, now under consideration, may be adding a large space to the new Sarasota Memorial Hospital being built on Laurel Road near Interstate 75 in Nokomis. That option was discussed at a recent meeting of the Sarasota County Commission.
Commission Chairman Charles Hines, who lives in Nokomis, said the large meeting space onsite would be “a huge benefit” for the hospital. And, obviously, the public. It would serve a dual purpose, to be used in rare emergencies as a shelter. Funding could come from the county (or other sources), but also the hospital, which is a public system supported by county taxpayers.
This is a creative, viable option that should be pursued. It’s a potential solution to one problem – the need for a hurricane shelter – that adds value to another public facility, the hospital. It’s in a convenient location — just off the interstate and close to the large Venice population. It also could be a relatively efficient use of public money for something that all agree is badly needed.
