OUR POSITION: A show of cooperation and enthusiasm for a new Interstate 75 exchange between North Port and Port Charlotte is important if the project is to become a reality.
A new Interstate 75 interchange is being cooked up for Charlotte County and North Port near Yorkshire Street or Raintree Boulevard.
Whether that new interchange gets put on the back burner by state transportation officials and lawmakers in Tallahassee depends on local coordination and continued support for the project.
That requires the city of North Port and Charlotte County to be on the same page and stay on the same page for the new interstate exit.
The new proposed interchange isn’t a quick project. It’s not a sprint.
It can take years or even a decade to get construction projects like a new interstate interchange budgeted, designed and built.
Patience and persistent prioritization are required.
Currently, there is a 10-mile stretch of I-75 in the region where there are limited turn-offs from the freeway. There is ample room for a new exit between Kings Highway and Toledo Blade Boulevard.
The interchange would help with traffic flows and congestion on surface streets and potentially bring more businesses and travelers into the North Port.
Surrounding surface streets and infrastructure will need to be improved in order to accommodate a new freeway exit, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
All those improvements will help the area keep up with continued and expected population growth — some of which is driven by contemporary and pandemic-induced migrations out of big cities such as New York and Chicago.
Like with any community endeavor, local businesses and residents also need to be engaged on the project’s impacts and benefits.
Also, any interchange project needs to be sensitive to the environment and surrounding area.
Too often, transportation and infrastructure projects around the state and country fall short in their impacts on local ecosystems.
This project can be an opportunity to find a balance between environmental, economic development, community and transportation needs.
Even in a perfect scenario, the new interstate exit could take a decade to come to fruition, according to local officials and FDOT.
The state very much needs to see local communities on the same page — otherwise the new exit will end up on the back-burner or mothballed.
Other parts of the state — including more populous and sometimes more influential regions such as Miami, Tampa and Orlando — also have plenty of transportation and infrastructure needs.
Those bigger cities, especially if they have Republican lawmakers in their camps, can sometimes overshadow smaller communities when it comes to state and federal transportation spending.
At the April 28 Charlotte County Commission meeting, North Port Commissioner Jill Luke pressed for more and continued cohesion between jurisdictions.
“The state was going to put interchanges on a back burner if they didn’t see more action out of the local municipalities,” she said, requesting a joint meeting between the two boards.
County officials agreed with Luke’s sentiments. Now it’s time to see some actions behind those intentions.
