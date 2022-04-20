OUR POSITION: Our snowbird neighbors and the visitors who filled up our hotels and vacation rentals have made this another great “season” for Sarasota and Charlotte counties.
With the end of Easter means the traditional end of the snowbird/tourist season. And what a season it was.
Hotels that were nearly full most of the year were able to charge premium prices; restaurants saw a robust business and communities like Maple Leaf Estates in Port Charlotte experienced a big turnaround from the 2021 pandemic downturn with our Canadian friends taking advantage of relaxed restrictions at the border.
And, just for a little icing on our cake, a late Easter and the fact it’s still cold up north are influencing some of our visitors to stay a little longer this year.
“My brother lives in North Carolina and he called the other day and said it was snowing,” said Sean Doherty, tourism director for the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor and Convention Bureau.
“In general it’s been a very good season,” Doherty said, adding that his team is unable to track the actual number of snowbirds that visit. “I am able though to look at tax collections and that is a good indicator of people who are using vacation homes and hotels.”
Looking at those numbers, Doherty used February as an example of a financially strong season.
“Our numbers were up 51% versus last February,” he said. “And last February we were up significantly from the year before. I think one of the reasons we are doing so well is there are a lot of states that still have COVID restrictions.”
Both Doherty and Virginia Haley, president of Visit Sarasota, said hotels were generating near-record income the past couple of months.
“We got a report that our average cost for a hotel room in Charlotte went from $119 a night last year to $187 a night this year,” Doherty said. But, he added, if that sounds high, check out counties to our south where a room in Collier County, for example, went from $330 last year to an average of $430 this year.
Haley said Sarasota County experienced the same kind of jump in hotel rates.
“We had an 87% occupancy rate in February,” Haley said. “And our average room cost was $294 a night. Weekend rates were probably more than $300. Demand is driving the cost.”
Haley also said it is difficult to get a handle on snowbird numbers.
“The University of Florida did a study a few years ago but nothing has been done lately,” she said. “You used to be able to get a good idea by how many homes turned on their (landline) phones in the winter. That doesn’t work any more.”
Mitch Krach, general manager of Maple Leaf Estates, was able to give a good idea of snowbird activity. He said about 48% of the Kings Highway development’s homeowners are from Canada and were hampered from visiting last year because of COVID protocols.
“This year started slow but they began trickling in in January and they loaded us up to normal levels like we saw before COVID,” he said. “We’re happy to have them back.”
Count us as happy also. The minor inconveniences of heavier traffic and longer waits for a table at local restaurants aside, the support our winter visitors give our community — both financially and in volunteer services — are most appreciated.
We can’t wait to see you again next year.
