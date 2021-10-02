OUR POSITION: An annual survey of Sarasota County residents once again gives high marks to the county’s services and quality of life.
As pop star Ricky Martin might say, residents of Sarasota County are livin’ la vida loca.
For the 30th year, Sarasota County surveyed its residents via landlines and cell phones as to their trust in government, satisfaction with county services, economic opportunities and other topics. The survey even included a few questions about COVID-19.
And the results were overwhelmingly positive.
For example, 95% of those who took the survey said the county was a good place to live. The same number, 95%, agreed it was a good place to raise kids; 94% said it was a good place to work (up from 73% in 2020); 94% rated it a great place to retire and 96% said it was a good place to vacation.
County Administrator Jonathan Lewis said in a press release that the survey is “an important tool to gauge the needs of the community and their expectations from the organization.
“The Citizen’s Opinion Survey results are a wealth of information that gives us insights into how we can better serve citizens,” Lewis added. “We appreciate the time of those who have taken the survey to share their thoughts.”
The county administration and the Board of County Commissioners use the data the survey provides to give them insight into anything they can do better or possibly where they need to better utilize their resources.
Commission Chairman Alan Maio, in that same press release, said the results are also critical to helping the board consider its priorities.
“It gives the board an unbiased and timely look into the needs and concerns of our citizens,” said Maio.
Here are some of the results we gleaned from reading the complete survey:
• Under the question of how much citizens trust government, the results were more positive as the level of government moved toward smaller entities where most people feel they have some control. Respondents who said they trusted government “most of the time” equaled 51% for the federal government; 64% for the state; 74% for county government and 75% for the city governments.
• Satisfaction with county services was good, but not great, at 55%.
• That same number, 55%, said the quality of life was excellent and another 42% said it was good.
• As far as stress is concerned, 28% said they felt no stress from anything the county has control over.
• The most important issues were: Growth, said 23%; the quality of water and waterways was next but it was way down to 6% while only 4% said COVID was an important issue. Ten percent of those surveyed said there were no problems or issues.
• An equal number of people, 17%, said the county’s priorities for spending should be on public safety/crime and healthcare.
We applaud Sarasota County officials for going to the trouble, and expense, each year to gauge their residents on how they like living in the county and what is going well and what might need more attention. Apparently the successes far outweigh the needs, but where there is some concern about how the county does its business we hope and expect those in charge would make sure the comments and results of the survey are taken seriously.
No survey is worth doing if the answers are go unheeded.
