OUR POSITION: Keep it dark. Keep it clean.
South Florida beaches enjoy a distinction that sets them apart from most others in the world: They are the home nesting sands of large numbers of loggerhead sea turtles. This is both a natural wonder, and a hassle.
Loggerheads are the most common type of sea turtle in the Atlantic. They had suffered population loss to such an extent by the 1970s they were classified as threatened or endangered species under the Endangered Species Act and thus granted special protections.
Now, groups of volunteers working with the Coastal Wildlife Club and Mote Marine Laboratory patrol beaches during turtle-nesting season — May 1 to Oct. 31. Out early every morning, turtle- patrollers chart and stake off new nests, watch over the nests and record activity.
Local ordinances require special outdoor lighting at beachfront homes and businesses. They require human visitors to clean up beach chairs and fill in holes that might hamper female turtles crawling from Gulf to nesting spot or turtle hatchlings headed from nest to Gulf. Humans are forbidden, by state law, from disturbing turtles or their nests, eggs or hatchlings.
“Making an effort to keep our beaches dark at night is one of the most important things you can do to help sea turtles,” Robbin Trindell, the head of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s sea turtle management program, said in an email last week.
“Even small artificial lights from a house, a flashlight or cellphone camera can confuse female sea turtles and their hatchlings and cause them to wander off course.”
So be advised: Keep the beaches as dark as possible. Shield lights. Remove beach chairs. Fill in holes. Don’t let dogs run loose.
These are sound rules. Backed by law and threat of possible enforcement. And, yes, a hassle.
Add to the hassle policies restricting the hardening of the coastline. And restrictions that force public works projects like beach renourishment to occur outside the seven-month nesting season.
The reason is that vibrant wildlife adds immeasurably to our quality of life. Have you been at the beach and watched the reaction when a squadron of pelicans swoops in overhead, or when dolphins leap nearby, or when hatchlings tunnel from the sand and wiggle toward shore? Those are the times you realize, it’s their world and we’re just visiting. It’s a big reason we try our best to protect habitat and co-exist.
South Florida is one of the two biggest loggerhead nesting regions in the world. Only Oman in the Middle East is visited by as many as 10,000 nesting females every year.
Sea turtle hatchlings have an extremely low rate of survival. But survivors travel hundreds of miles in the Atlantic. When they mature, females mate and return to their “natal” shores — the areas of their home nest — to lay nests of their own. That may be the most remarkable aspect of this life cycle, the homing instinct: The sea turtle you encounter this year is one who began here, roughly, decades before. Note also that loggerheads can live for more than 70 years.
Please do your part. On a good year, the beaches of Charlotte and Sarasota counties are home to approximately 6,000 nests. That’s a lot of remarkable wildlife. Respect the rules so your grandchildren will be able appreciate this special natural wonder decades from now.
