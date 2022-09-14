OUR POSITION: Florida voters are getting cheated if Gov. Ron DeSantis and challenger Charlie Crist cannot agree on more than one debate.
Florida voters may not get many opportunities to see Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democrat challenger Charlie Crist on the same stage before the November election.
DeSantis has not committed to participate in the “Before You Vote” on Oct. 20 that would be broadcast on television stations statewide as well as nationally on C-SPAN.
As of now, DeSantis and Crist will face off in an Oct. 12 debate hosted by a West Palm Beach television station.
Not surprisingly, Crist and his political allies are jumping on the issue.
“Ron DeSantis can’t defend his record of banning abortions and ignoring Florida’s affordability crisis. DeSantis wants people to think he is tough, but you can’t play dress up like a fighter pilot and then chicken out of debates. These are the actions of a wannabe dictator, it’s weak, Floridians see through it, and it’s why we’re going to defeat him,” Crist said in a statement to Florida Politics, referring to a campaign ad in which DeSantis dons a flight suit and sits in a fighter jet talking about battling with the news media.
Beyond the campaign trash talk, voters deserve to see DeSantis, Republican incumbent, and Crist, Republican turned Democrat challenger, on the same stage more than once.
Part of being a tough guy with grit requires going into proverbial lions’ dens to take on all comers.
Florida voters deserve to hear directly from DeSantis (who is eyeing a 2024 presidential run) and Crist (who served as governor from 2007 to 2011 when he donned the GOP colors).
We need to hear from the candidates on issues such as skyrocketing homeowners insurance costs, abortion, inflation and contrast their approaches to taxes, schools and pandemic policies. The race will very much be a referendum on DeSantis, including his approaches to COVID-19.
Political debates are a staple of American election traditions. Think everything from Lincoln-Douglas to Kennedy-Nixon.
They force partisan candidates to move off of well-scripted talking points, hand-picked crowds and venues and in too many instances overly friendly media venues.
When they work, debates get candidates out of their comfort zones and give voters some clarity.
We are pretty sure Agriculture Secretary Nikki Fried would have preferred a few more head-to-head events with Crist before the August Democratic primary.
But political debates are also far from perfect.
We have seen some contemporary moderators more than willing to take on and argue with conservative candidates — including former President Donald Trump.
We’ve seen CNN contributor Donna Brazile leak potential town hall questions to Hillary Clinton’s campaign during the 2016 primary race against Bernie Sanders.
Bifurcations of much of the news media along partisan and ideological lines has also diminished civil discourse.
Many conservatives, especially those supportive of Trump, don’t feel they will get a fair shake in many media venues, including debates. Conversely, Democrats are not anxious to spar with Tucker Carlson or other combative conservatives media personalities.
We are seeing candidates on both sides of the aisle eschew or minimize debates across the country. In Arizona, Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has declined to debate Republican Trump supporter (and former Fox television anchor) Kari Lake in their race.
In Michigan, incumbent Democrat Gov. Gretchen Witmer and GOP challenger Tudor Dixon are still trying to agree on debate dates.
It is common for incumbents to want to avoid debates with challengers. But if DeSantis wants to be the heir apparent to Trump’s trash talking bravado, he will have to earn some of those stripes in enemy or less friendly territories.
