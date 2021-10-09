OUR POSITION: Maybe it’s time to reassess how we use social media — and Tuesday showed we can survive without it.
If you’re not addicted to social media, you’re likely not on social media.
Most of us glance at it throughout the day. It’s on our cellphones, laptops and desktop computers.
Usually it’s in the background, but so were cigarettes and bottles of beer. Those items weren’t guiding lights — but they weren’t helpful to our health.
And — like Big Tobacco and the alcohol industry — we’re learning we have had information withheld.
This week, a Facebook whistleblower revealed the social media network may know it’s unhealthy for us. And like the smoking and drinking industries, there may have been an effort to hide the real damage it can do.
“The thing I saw at Facebook over and over again was there were conflicts of interest between what was good for the public and what was good for Facebook, and Facebook, over and over again, shows to optimize for its own interests, like making more money,” Frances Haugen told “60 Minutes” on Sunday.
Haugen, 37, has worked for Pinterest and Google, holding a degree in computer engineering from the University of Iowa and a master’s degree in business from Harvard.
What she said on Sunday — and what she’s now talking to Congress about — is what Facebook has figured out about its social network. Society online stays online longer if we’re not social — at least not sociable, in our digital persona.
The more angry we become with our neighbors as we debate politics, pop culture or puppies, the longer we stay online; the more we click ads; the more cash Facebook earns.
And while debating pugs versus poodles can lead to vicious words, it’s really the mix of politics and hate that keeps us engaged.
Haugen left Facebook with documents, including internal studies.
“We have evidence from a variety of sources that hate speech, divisive political speech and misinformation on Facebook and the family of apps are affecting societies around the world,” one report said.
In 2018, she said, they changed algorithms that targeted what we see on our Facebook feeds. The more you interact with anything, the more it sends more like it to you. And Facebook found content keeping people engaged was content keeping people enraged.
“Its own research is showing that content that is hateful, that is divisive, that is polarizing, it’s easier to inspire people to anger than it is to other emotions,” she said. “Facebook has realized that if they change the algorithm to be safer, people will spend less time on the site, they’ll click on less ads, they’ll make less money.”
And Instagram, on a different level, isn’t healthy either. But instead of anger, it is self-esteem of young women. Studies showed 13.5% of teen girls using Instagram — where image is everything — had an increase in suicidal thoughts spike 13.5%; 17% of teen girls said the use of the app made eating disorders worse.
In testimony before Congress, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said they are now removing content that “could lead to imminent real-world harm.”
But maybe removing ourselves from constant use of social media — and reengaging in our social circle — could be a way of leading to imminent real-world betterment.
