OUR POSITION: What did we learn in the 18 years since Hurricane Charley that may have helped us when Hurricane Ian turned east and slammed us?
Those who experienced Hurricane Charley in 2004 probably learned a few lessons. At the least, the challenges we faced in that storm taught us a little bit about how to approach and deal with the next major hurricane.
After Charley, we may have learned:
• Hurricanes rarely go where we predict they will go.
• You can’t wait until the last hours to evacuate.
• A plan as to where to go, what to take and what to stock up on is essential.
• FPL did a much better job having work crews standing by with help coming from 30 other states and most of the crews already standing by in Florida when Ian hit.
• There must be stations where residents can get water, food and tarps if needed. The state had stations set up in a half-dozen locations but the lines of cars waiting to get help were entirely too long. The effort was there but more was needed.
• Gasoline was the most sought-after commodity — seemingly even more so than food. Gas station owners should have generators available that will run their pumps — maybe even if that means the state provides them.
• Cash-only transactions were common in the first few days that businesses began to open up. Residents should make sure they go to the bank when a hurricane is near.
• Be weary of contractors who visit within hours or a day or two after the hurricane hits. Most may be legitimate and could offer help quickly, but there are many who would take advantage of the situation and try to encourage the homeowner to make a quick decision that may not be in their best interests.
It’s best, if possible, to check with your insurance company before making any decisions or signing any contract or paper.
• Keep receipts for any work you paid to have done. This includes even the simplest chores such as clearing your property of shingles and other debris if you pay someone to do the work. If you need to patch up holes in your home or roof and purchase materials that is another expense you should keep track of.
• Don’t drive through water unless absolutely necessary and then, obviously, not if it appears too deep for your vehicle. Water damage is a major issue after a hurricane. The water can, or course, damage your car or leave you stranded. And there could be boards, nails and other debris you can’t see that could leave you with a flat tire.
• A coordinated effort between municipalities is the best way to develop a clean-up plan and address issues that will need long-term solutions following a hurricane.
• Building back better should always be a goal. That could mean added expenses beyond what an insurance company may be willing to pay for. Stronger roofs, a higher elevation and, eventually, features of your home or business that would enhance its value or efficiency.
It may be a rare opportunity to couple upgrades you wanted to make with upgrades you have to make.
• Perhaps the thing we learned most from Charley, however, is to have patience. Any hurricane that makes landfall will impact thousands of structures. Ian’s damage is almost unprecedented and the insurance companies, roofers, contractors, garage-door makers — any business or occupation involved in restoration work — will be overwhelmed.
Showing patience, unless you believe you are in a situation that threatens your life or health, is always a good idea.
