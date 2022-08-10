OUR POSITION: Teaching has become such a challenging profession it should be no surprise Florida schools have thousands of openings as the start of the new school year approaches.
As of a week or so ago, Florida schools still needed in the neighborhood of 4,000 teachers to be fully staffed before students return to class.
That’s a big problem. Where do you find 4,000 teachers in a couple of weeks. They’re not going to fall from the sky.
Local school districts are among those feeling the pinch.
As of a week ago, the Sarasota County School District had 149 openings. Charlotte County was in better shape, but still needed 37 classroom teachers. And, DeSoto County had 65 vacancies for teachers and non-instructional staff. All these numbers were according to a story in The Daily Sun.
The shortage of teachers certainly has nothing to do with a lack of effort in hiring. Sarasota County will have about 235 new employees this year and Charlotte County recently had a welcome breakfast for about 200 new teachers.
So what’s the problem?
Money is an issue but not the biggest one. Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Legislature ponied up $800 million for teacher raises in 2022-23.
The infusion of cash raised Florida’s starting teacher pay to $44,040 which ranks 16th in the nation. Not bad, but nowhere near what it should be for the third largest state in the nation.
It’s the other numbers where the issue with pay arises. Florida is ranked only 48th in overall average teacher pay at $51,009 while the living wage in Florida is considered to be $49,625. All these numbers are as of 2022 according to the National Education Association.
Pay is a problem. But we don’t believe it’s the biggest problem.
We’ve heard from teachers who say the political atmosphere in Florida is running them off.
Look no further for evidence of that complaint than Sarasota County. The controversy over mask mandates a year ago led to parents verbally attacking School Board members and any teacher who stood up for the idea.
Teachers actually left the profession because they were concerned for their health if students and school employees did not wear masks. Let’s remember, some teachers — not quite ready to retire — were in the age group labeled most susceptible to the virus when the pandemic began.
Next came the Parents Rights in Education bill passed by the Florida Legislature.
We’ll not argue the merits of the bill. The issue with teachers is that the language in the bill is vague and it allows for parents to file a lawsuit against the school and the teacher if they believe anything named in the bill as “inappropriate” is discussed with their child.
The law bans the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity for students in 3rd grade or younger. It requires school employees to encourage students to discuss topics such as gender identity or sexual orientation with their parents.
Again, the problem is not necessarily with the intent of the law but with the consequences teachers fear if they are accused by a parent or student of speaking to anything contrary to the law.
When you look at the big picture, it’s no shock teachers are leaving the profession or even leaving the state.
The atmosphere in Florida schools is tense to say the least. Most teachers never go into their profession to get rich. Almost all have a love for children and a thirst to share knowledge with them and see them grow into productive adults.
Anything that hampers or restricts their ability to do that is discouraging and frustrating to them.
Don’t be surprised if schools open their doors this month with classes being led by someone other than a teacher with a four-year college degree in education.
