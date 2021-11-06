OUR POSITION: Let’s plan a big celebration this coming spring for the World Champion Atlanta Braves.
It had to be the spirit of Hammerin’ Hank Aaron.
That’s our take on how the Atlanta Braves, a team mired with a break-even or worse record much of the Major League Baseball season, came to win the World Series with a 4 games to 2 victory over the Houston Astros. The Braves’ left little doubt of their superiority when they blanked the American League champions, 7-0, Tuesday night to secure the first World Series victory in four tries for the team in Atlanta.
Aaron, the Braves’ greatest player ever, died this January but his name lives on not only through the street in Wellen Park named in his honor but in the hearts of every Milwaukee and Atlanta Braves fan. Aaron, who once held the career home run record before the steroid generation overtook his total, owns many MLB records for extra base hits and so on. He was not only a multi-time Most Valuable Player, but he was a gentleman and a person every player, and non-players too, could respect and model themselves after.
So, was it Hank who looked down and took this team by their shirttails and guided them to the World Series title?
We’ll never know for sure, but it’s certain some force, or luck, played a role in this improbable championship.
The Braves struggled all year with injuries, and in August it looked like that were out of the playoff picture, much less a shot at the World Series title.
Atlanta lost one of its better offensive players in May when Marcell Ozuna was arrested on domestic violence charges. One of their key pitchers, Mike Soroka, tore his Achilles tendon in late June and was sidelined. And, budding star Ronald Acuna, Jr., tore his ACL in July during what could have been his best season yet.
The team had lost more games than it had won at the end of July, but their fans kept coming to the ballpark and they never lost hope.
General Manager Alex Anthopoulos began to work his magic. He engineered trades that brought in four outfielders who made a difference in the team’s performance.
The Braves caught fire. They won 36 of their last 55 games and then beat he Milwaukee Brewers in the National League division playoffs.
But, there was no great rejoicing because all that meant was they got to face the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League championship series. The Dodgers, if you don’t know, have one of the two or three highest payrolls in baseball and were loaded with talent. They were a big favorite to dump the upstart Braves.
The Braves had other plans. Led by starting pitchers Max Fried, Charlie Morton and Ian Anderson and a strong bullpen, they dispatched the Dodgers and advanced to face the Astros.
It was an amazing turnaround for the Braves. And, we believe, it is worthy of a very special celebration from all of their fans in their spring training home.
So what do you say? Let’s start planning now for a parade and special celebration when the World Champion Braves come to town in 2022 to begin practicing to defend their championship. North Port, Wellen Park, Venice — let’s get people involved from all over the area.
Let the Braves know we love and appreciate them for their talent and their never-give-up attitude.
