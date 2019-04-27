Before voting Tuesday for the city to take over emergency medical services from the county, Venice Vice Mayor Rich Cautero said it was the hardest decision in his time on the Council.
Maybe so, but the really hard part starts now. The devil is in the details and this project has a lot of them.
As pointed out by Cautero — a reluctant supporter but a supporter nonetheless — the city will be starting from scratch. It has no ambulances or paramedics, and no equipment or supplies beyond what its firefighter/EMT personnel currently carry.
There’s no EMS coordinator, no support staff.
Other than the Council’s approval of terminating the city’s current EMS agreement with the county effective Oct. 1, 2020, nothing else has been decided.
Will the city be entirely on its own then, or will the county agree to a phased transition in which the city gradually takes over?
Venice Fire Chief Shawn Carvey would prefer to accomplish the change over three years but County Fire Chief Michael Regnier has expressed his opposition to a transition period. Hopefully, that’s an emotional reaction that will give way to a supportive one.
If it ends up that there’s a transition, how many years will it be? During it the county would need to pay over a proportional share of the EMS fee it collects.
Will the city be able to staff up in the time it has, perhaps only 18 months? Regnier said he’s having trouble hiring but Carvey told the Council he’s had dozens and dozens of applicants for his last two open positions — which were not for a paramedic.
He also said he has eight to 10 current firefighters interested in training to become a paramedic. Even in an accelerated program, that takes time.
The city will need ordinances creating its EMS program and levying a tax for the service, presumably the 0.66 mill the county charges, to keep the change tax-neutral.
It will need to hire a company to handle billing and decide if it will refer unpaid bills to collections. Reportedly, the county is reluctant to do that.
And there are leases to be worked out for vehicles and equipment, contracts to be agreed on for supplies ….
It’s a tribute to Carvey and his team that six out of seven Council members voted to go forward with a takeover with so much to do. They have confidence that the plan he’s been working on for months will bring everything together in time, even if that time is Oct. 1, 2020.
The lone holdout was Council Member Jeanette Gates, who remains a proponent of a merger with the county but will no doubt back the decision her colleagues made.
We hope opponents will rally around it as well. It’s in no one’s interest for the takeover to fail, while success will bring several benefits.
The principal stated goal is an enhanced level of service for city residents. The city’s response time is better than the county’s, though how much better is a matter of debate. But seconds count in an emergency.
Also, it makes sense to have both fire and EMS under unified leadership that’s more directly answerable to city residents.
Sawgrass resident Dick Longo said that even in an economic downturn that put the system in a deficit, he’d still prefer local control because residents don’t feel they have any influence with county government.
And, of course, there is the prospect of the system running at a surplus.
City officials have repeatedly said that making money isn’t a motive for the change but for years the Council has been looking for additional revenue for the department.
After considering and rejecting a fire department merger and a fee for fire services, extra money from EMS that could be used to cover department costs would be welcome.
Tuesday’s decision is certainly a risky one, though. Getting into the EMS business will definitely cost money, and once it’s in, the city will have to continue to provide the service unless and until it could hand it back off.
It would be a huge failure if that happened.
No pressure, Chief Carvey. And good luck.
